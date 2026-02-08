 Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No gate has been opened to America for main grains, fruits or dairy products. Many American agricultural products will not enter India, including hulled grains, wheat flour, maize, rice, potatoes, onions, peas, beans, cucumbers, mushrooms, pulse products, frozen vegetables, oranges, citrus, strawberry and mixed canned vegetables.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy: Shivraj | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the India-America trade deal, stating that all sensitive goods have been kept out of the agreement.

India’s agriculture and dairy interests are fully secure, and the deal will give a new direction to the country’s economy.

Many farmer products will be exported to America at zero tax, while American produce has not received similar exemptions. “America has slashed tariffs on its agriculture produce in a big way,” he said, addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday morning.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested
article-image

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the major concern was to protect all essential grains. “With pride, I can say all of them have been kept secure,” he said. No tariff relief has been granted on soybeans, maize, rice, sugar, coarse grains, poultry, green pea, banana, oilseeds, ethanol, and tobacco.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sees Overall Drop In Street Crime In 2025, But Snatching Incidents Show Worrying Rise
Mumbai Sees Overall Drop In Street Crime In 2025, But Snatching Incidents Show Worrying Rise
Mumbai News: Worli Residents Oppose BMC’s Helipad Plan At Coastal Road Jetty
Mumbai News: Worli Residents Oppose BMC’s Helipad Plan At Coastal Road Jetty
Mumbai Records Temperatures 4°C Above Normal, Hazy Skies And Moderate AQI Persist Over Weekend
Mumbai Records Temperatures 4°C Above Normal, Hazy Skies And Moderate AQI Persist Over Weekend
GRP Tightens Security To Curb ‘Phatka Gang’ Menace On Suburban Trains
GRP Tightens Security To Curb ‘Phatka Gang’ Menace On Suburban Trains

No gate has been opened to America for main grains, fruits or dairy products. Many American agriculture products will not enter India, including hurled grains, wheat flour, maize, rice, potato, onion, pea, beans, cucumber, mushroom, pulse products, frozen vegetables, orange, citrus, strawberry and mixed canned vegetables.

Similarly, liquid milk, milk powder, cream, yogurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, and cheese will be barred.

Chouhan said that spices like black pepper, cinnamon, olive, dry green chili, coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds, asafoetida, fenugreek, cassia, mustard, mustard seeds, husk, and other powdered spices will also not come from America.

The trade deal is expected to provide new opportunities for youth, women, and farmers. Tariffs on textiles have been lowered to 18 percent compared to competitive countries, boosting textile exports and benefiting cotton farmers, he said.

The deal will also create business opportunities for gems and jewellery, auto components, engineering goods, and MSMEs. Self Help Group women are likely to see improved livelihoods as their products gain global recognition through the agreement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh...
Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh...
Bhopal News: Artworks Inspired By Janma Kundali At Alliance Française
Bhopal News: Artworks Inspired By Janma Kundali At Alliance Française
Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Bhopal News: 364 BAMS Seats Vacant In MP, Supreme Court Refuses To Lower Cut-Off
Bhopal News: 364 BAMS Seats Vacant In MP, Supreme Court Refuses To Lower Cut-Off
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd
MP News: Ujjain Station Changes Platforms Of 31 Trains From February 10 To Ease Crowd