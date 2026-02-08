Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy: Shivraj | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the India-America trade deal, stating that all sensitive goods have been kept out of the agreement.

India’s agriculture and dairy interests are fully secure, and the deal will give a new direction to the country’s economy.

Many farmer products will be exported to America at zero tax, while American produce has not received similar exemptions. “America has slashed tariffs on its agriculture produce in a big way,” he said, addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday morning.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the major concern was to protect all essential grains. “With pride, I can say all of them have been kept secure,” he said. No tariff relief has been granted on soybeans, maize, rice, sugar, coarse grains, poultry, green pea, banana, oilseeds, ethanol, and tobacco.

No gate has been opened to America for main grains, fruits or dairy products. Many American agriculture products will not enter India, including hurled grains, wheat flour, maize, rice, potato, onion, pea, beans, cucumber, mushroom, pulse products, frozen vegetables, orange, citrus, strawberry and mixed canned vegetables.

Similarly, liquid milk, milk powder, cream, yogurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, and cheese will be barred.

Chouhan said that spices like black pepper, cinnamon, olive, dry green chili, coriander, cumin, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds, asafoetida, fenugreek, cassia, mustard, mustard seeds, husk, and other powdered spices will also not come from America.

The trade deal is expected to provide new opportunities for youth, women, and farmers. Tariffs on textiles have been lowered to 18 percent compared to competitive countries, boosting textile exports and benefiting cotton farmers, he said.

The deal will also create business opportunities for gems and jewellery, auto components, engineering goods, and MSMEs. Self Help Group women are likely to see improved livelihoods as their products gain global recognition through the agreement.