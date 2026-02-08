 Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid's Son Arrested

A Mining Department employee was robbed at knifepoint inside her TT Nagar home in Bhopal. The main accused, her housemaid’s son, carried out the robbery with his minor cousin, looting cash and valuables worth ₹3.25 lakh. Police registered an FIR, arrested both accused, recovered stolen items, and said loan pressure was the motive.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman employee of the Mining Department was robbed at knifepoint after being held hostage inside her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

According to information, the incident was reported in the TT Nagar area of Bhopal on Saturday evening. 

Police said the main accused is the son of the victim’s housemaid, who carried out the crime with his minor cousin.

The accused looted cash and valuables worth around ₹3.25 lakh, including ₹1.68 lakh in cash and an Apple mobile phone. 

Police registered an FIR early Sunday and arrested the main accused along with the juvenile. The stolen cash and other items have been recovered.

Police said the victim, Archana Verma (28), lives in 98 Quarters, TT Nagar and works as an Assistant Grade-3 in the Mining Department. Her father is a security guard, while her mother has passed away due to illness.

article-image

According to police, the accused Ashish alias Goli Raikwar often visited the house for small chores and was familiar with the family’s routine. 

He planned the robbery with his 15-year-old cousin, knowing when the victim’s father would be away.

On the day of the incident, the accused knocked on the door on the pretext of work. As soon as the door was opened, they pushed their way inside and threatened the woman with a knife, demanding information about cash and valuables. The entire robbery was carried out within 15 minutes.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he committed the robbery due to pressure from loan recovery calls. 

He planned to use part of the money to buy a new bike. Police acted swiftly and arrested both accused shortly after the incident.

