MP News: Couple Run Over By Truck On Narrow Bridge In Betul, Two-Year-Old Daughter Injured

MP News: Couple Run Over By Truck On Narrow Bridge, Two-Year-Old Daughter Injured | Representative Image

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died, and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was injured in a road accident after a truck collision on the Betul-Bhopal National Highway on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near Bancha intersection between Padhar and Baretha. According to the police, the deceased, Vijay Yadav (47) and his wife, Aarti Yadav (40), were residents of Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district.

They were reportedly traveling to Itarsi on their motorcycle with their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. At the same time, a truck coming from Bhopal towards Betul collided with their motorcycle on the narrow bridge at Bancha intersection.

Couples mowed down

The collision was so severe that the couple fell onto the road, and the truck ran over them, killing both of them on the spot. The child was found injured and has been admitted to Shahpur Hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Panchayat members and the Sarpanch, along with the other villagers, reached the spot and informed the police.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to Shahpur and have seized the accident-involved truck. However, the truck driver fled the scene.

Fatal stretch without safety measures!

Locals highlighted safety concerns on the Baretha Ghat stretch, where narrow bridges lack railings and parapets. Incomplete four-lane construction makes the area prone to accidents, and residents have repeatedly demanded safety improvements.

Villagers said that the lack of railings or parapets on the bridges causes vehicles to lose balance. They have repeatedly demanded that the administration strengthen safety measures, but no action has been taken in this regard.