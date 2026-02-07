Bhopal News: Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike; Demand Ban On Bike Taxis, Accuse Online Cab Aggregators Of Fixing Unfair Fares -- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers Stage 2-Hour Protest; Demand Ban On Bike Taxis, Non-Commercial Vehicles -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal witnessed a strike by drivers of Ola, Uber and Rapido on Saturday, in line with the nationwide demonstration.

The strike affected online taxi services in the city significantly.

A video of the protest also surfaced on social media in which numbers of taxi drivers can be seen raising slogans against 'bike taxis' and marching with posters in their hands.

Watch the video here:

What do protestors demand?

The drivers observed a 2-hour protest under the banner of the Bhopal Taxi Drivers Association.

The drivers are demanding that the state government issue a notification fixing minimum fares for app-based taxi services, further accusing the online cab aggregators of arbitrarily deciding the fare.

They also demanded a ban on bike taxis and restrictions on non-commercial vehicles operating as taxis.

Protesters warn of larger agitation

The protesting drivers warned that if their demands are not met, they will launch a larger agitation in the coming days.

App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26.

No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.



Govt must act NOW.



Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit.



Govt silence = platform impunity pic.twitter.com/zT3e6eZWjm — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) February 4, 2026

Online taxi drivers observe nation-wide strike

The online taxi drivers, i.e. drivers working with cab apps like Ola, Uber and Rapido observed a nation-wide strike called ‘All India Breakdown' on Saturday.

This led to commuters across India facing travel problems, as thousands of drivers stayed offline for at least 6 hours, affecting cab, auto and bike taxi services.

The strike was called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with other labour groups across the country.

The union says drivers are protesting against low fares and poor regulation.

It alleges that app companies fix fares on their own, ignoring government guidelines, which is pushing drivers into financial hardship.

The union said app-based companies continue to fix fares independently, causing uncertainty for drivers who rely on these platforms for their income.