MP News: Intoxicated Men Attack Petrol Pump Employee With Knife After Argument Over Smoking Inside Jabalpur Pump

Jabalpur: Intoxicated Men Attack Petrol Pump Employee With Knife After Argument Over Smoking Inside Pump | AI Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A petrol pump employee was seriously injured after a group of intoxicated motorcyclists attacked him following a heated dispute over smoking at the pump in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at the Reliable petrol pump on the Gaur-Saliwara main road. According to reports, petrol pump employee Anshul Patel was working with his colleagues when three people on a motorcycle arrived at the pump and asked for petrol.

Suddenly, one of the accused lighted a cigarette and started smoking within the pump premises, and when the pump attendant asked him to stop, an argument ensued.

Three other men then joined the altercation and attacked the pump employee with a knife. The victim stated that the accused arrived on two motorcycles while their car was parked a short distance away. The group of intoxicated men reportedly attacked the petrol pump employee with a knife.

During the attack, the accused also threw stones. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene, and the police are currently searching for them.

Officials from the Barela police station said that upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and took two people who were injured in the knife attack to the district hospital for treatment. The police have launched a search for the accused in connection with the dispute that arose over smoking a cigarette.

According to police, when the staff chased them away, the youths started throwing stones. The police have started an investigation based on the complaint filed by the pump employees.