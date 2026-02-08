MP News: Three Family Members Die, Including Father And Son, After Audi Collides With Motorcycle In Rewa On Way To Deliver Wedding Invitations

MP News: Three Family Members Die, Including Father And Son, After Audi Collides With Motorcycle On Way To Deliver Wedding Invitations | AI Generated

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Audi rammed into a motorcycle from behind in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, killing three members of a family on Saturday evening.

The victims were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, 55; his son Shivam Vishwakarma; and a woman relative, Sheetal Vishwakarma. Bhagwat and Shivam were residents of Chachai; Sheetal lived in nearby Rathara.

According to reports, the family was travelling near Kosta village on the Rewa-Prayagraj highway, just 2 km before their house, to distribute invitation cards for a family wedding.

A police official confirmed that Bhagwat's elder son's wedding was scheduled for February 24.

They had been riding across Rewa to distribute invitation cards for a family wedding. A police official said that Bhagwat's elder son's wedding was scheduled for February 24. But what was supposed to be a joyous event turned into a tragic end for the family.

An eyewitness said, "The speeding vehicle rammed the motorcycle before crashing into a divider. The impact was so severe that the Vishwakarma family was thrown into the air, and they died on the spot."

In the severe impact, the bike was completely wrecked. The Audi's driver was detained on the spot, the official said.

Their bodies were brought to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for post-mortem examination. Upon receiving information, their family members too reached the hospital.

Speeding car mows down mother-son duo

Earlier on Tuesday, a speeding car hit three people on a motorcycle on Indore-Betul National Highway. Mother-son duo succumbed to injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were traveling towards Nemawar, possibly for a cattle deal, though their exact destination remains unclear.