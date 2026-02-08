MP News: Two Sisters, Including 17-Year-Old, Allegedly Raped By Cousin And Friend In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters, including a 17-year-old minor, were allegedly raped by their cousin and his friend in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

According to reports, the victims, including a 22-year-old married woman and her minor sister from Datia, were living in Gwalior. The victims had reportedly gone to the Sheetla Mata temple. It was quite dark when they were returning. There, they met their cousin and his friend, Aman Khan. Seeing how dark it was, the two men offered to drop the sisters home for their safety.

After dropping the victims at their home, the accused insisted on staying at home instead of leaving, as it was too late and dark. Both the accused had dinner and went to sleep.

During the night, the cousin approached the married woman, and his friend Aman Khan approached her minor sister and threatened them with death before committing the heinous crime. The married woman stated that her cousin had committed similar acts against her in the past.

Fled after extorting ₹40,000 & valuables

The next morning, the accused allegedly deceived the sisters by claiming that they didn't have money for train tickets and accommodation, and with a false promise of marriage, they extorted ₹40,000 and silver anklets before fleeing. The victims later informed their family and filed a complaint at the Bijoli police station.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. SDOP Manish Yadav said both accused are under investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

Notably, the 22-year-old woman's husband is a painter and currently works in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The victim has a child, and her 17-year-old minor sister stays with her to help with childcare.

According to reports, the married woman has been friends with her cousin for the past two years, and they used to talk regularly. He had also stayed at their house several times earlier.