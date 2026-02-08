MP News: Husband Fires Multiple Bullets At Wife After Domestic Dispute In Gwalior

MP News: Husband Fires Multiple Bullets At Wife After Argument In Gwalior | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly shot his wife following a domestic dispute late Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident took place near the Model School in Darpan Colony, under the Thatipur police station area. The deceased has been identified as Ruchi Tomar, and the accused husband as Sonu Tomar.

Domestic dispute triggers murder

According to reports, a domestic argument erupted between the couple around 11 PM, which gradually escalated into a physical altercation and intense anger. During the argument, in a fit of rage, Sonu pulled out a country-made pistol and fired multiple shots, striking her in the chest and killing her on the spot.

Hearing the gunshots, family members rushed to the room, but by then Sonu had fled the house. The woman was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The police were immediately informed.

Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene, but Ruchi could not be saved. A forensic team was also called to the spot. Senior police officers were also present at the scene of the investigation.

Multiple gunshots

Local residents said that the entire neighborhood was terrified by the sound of the gunshots. Some heard three shots, while others heard four or five. The police are searching for the accused at his house and other possible locations.

SSP Dharmveer Singh said, "The murder stemmed from a domestic dispute, where a man allegedly shot his wife in a fit of rage. He fired multiple shots with his country-made pistol. The bullets struck the deceased's chest, killing her on the spot. An investigation is underway, and police launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.