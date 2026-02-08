 Bhopal News: Head Constable Suspended For Aiding Love Jihad Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Head Constable Suspended For Aiding Love Jihad Accused

Bhopal News: Head Constable Suspended For Aiding Love Jihad Accused

During the investigation, it surfaced that instead of assisting police efforts, Dwivedi was allegedly in regular contact with the absconding accused’s accomplices. He was reportedly seen having lunch at a hotel with the manager of the gym, considered a close associate of Maaz. A report submitted by the Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge stated that Dwivedi’s conduct was against police discipline.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Head Constable Suspended For Aiding Love Jihad Accused | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy police commissioner Zone-3 on Sunday suspended the head constable posted at the Koh-e-Fiza police station for allegedly helping an accused involved in a love jihad and rape case.

The policeman is accused of leaking confidential operational information to the suspects and maintaining close contact latter’s associates.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing FIR Against Ex-Tehsildar, Society Chairman For Land Fraud
article-image

Head constable Gyanendra Dwivedi came under scanner following the arrest of Ausaf who was recently booked on charges of rape and alleged fraudulent religious conversion. After Ausaf’s arrest, police teams were searching for his accomplice Maaz who runs a gym and was at large.

During the investigation, it surfaced that instead of assisting police efforts, Dwivedi was allegedly in regular contact with the absconding accused’s accomplices. He was reportedly seen having lunch at a hotel with the manager of the gym considered a close associate of Maaz.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives Of Two Schoolgirls In Basti Amid Alleged Power Department Negligence
UP: Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives Of Two Schoolgirls In Basti Amid Alleged Power Department Negligence
Mumbai News: Wall Collapse In Jogeshwari Injures Labourer; Late-Night Fire Gutts Three Shops In Chunabhatti
Mumbai News: Wall Collapse In Jogeshwari Injures Labourer; Late-Night Fire Gutts Three Shops In Chunabhatti
Mumbai Sees Overall Drop In Street Crime In 2025, But Snatching Incidents Show Worrying Rise
Mumbai Sees Overall Drop In Street Crime In 2025, But Snatching Incidents Show Worrying Rise
Mumbai News: Worli Residents Oppose BMC’s Helipad Plan At Coastal Road Jetty
Mumbai News: Worli Residents Oppose BMC’s Helipad Plan At Coastal Road Jetty

A report submitted by Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge stated that Dwivedi’s conduct was against police discipline. The report further alleged that he had been passing sensitive information about police raids to criminals in Koh-e-Fiza and nearby areas.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Head Constable Suspended For Aiding Love Jihad Accused
Bhopal News: Head Constable Suspended For Aiding Love Jihad Accused
Bhopal News: Upper Lake, Dams To Come Under Central Monitoring
Bhopal News: Upper Lake, Dams To Come Under Central Monitoring
Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh...
Bhopal News: Trade Deal With US To Give New Direction To Economy, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh...
Bhopal News: Artworks Inspired By Janma Kundali At Alliance Française
Bhopal News: Artworks Inspired By Janma Kundali At Alliance Française
Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Bhopal News: Retired Coal Mines Official Loose ₹72 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam