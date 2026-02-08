Bhopal News: Head Constable Suspended For Aiding Love Jihad Accused | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy police commissioner Zone-3 on Sunday suspended the head constable posted at the Koh-e-Fiza police station for allegedly helping an accused involved in a love jihad and rape case.

The policeman is accused of leaking confidential operational information to the suspects and maintaining close contact latter’s associates.

Head constable Gyanendra Dwivedi came under scanner following the arrest of Ausaf who was recently booked on charges of rape and alleged fraudulent religious conversion. After Ausaf’s arrest, police teams were searching for his accomplice Maaz who runs a gym and was at large.

During the investigation, it surfaced that instead of assisting police efforts, Dwivedi was allegedly in regular contact with the absconding accused’s accomplices. He was reportedly seen having lunch at a hotel with the manager of the gym considered a close associate of Maaz.

A report submitted by Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge stated that Dwivedi’s conduct was against police discipline. The report further alleged that he had been passing sensitive information about police raids to criminals in Koh-e-Fiza and nearby areas.