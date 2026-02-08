 MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri

MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri

A drug peddler was arrested in Shivpuri district while attempting to sell 28 grams of smack at Sillapur Chouraha under Karera police station limits. The seized narcotics are valued at ₹5.60 lakh. The accused, a resident of Gwalior district, has been booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri | File Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A drug peddler smuggling 28 grams of smack was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Sunday. 

According to information, the incident occurred under Karera police station area.

The accused youth was involved in smack trafficking from Sillapur Chouraha on the highway in Shivpuri district. 

The accused was caught while attempting to sell the narcotic substance.

FPJ Shorts
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety Audit
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety Audit
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
ENG Vs NEP: Nepal Fall Short Of Biggest Upset In T20 World Cup History, England Win Final Over Thriller At Wankhede
ENG Vs NEP: Nepal Fall Short Of Biggest Upset In T20 World Cup History, England Win Final Over Thriller At Wankhede
Sena UBT's Milind Narvekar Demands Helipad On Atal Setu After Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos; Urges Emergency Arrangements For Mid-Sea Rescue
Sena UBT's Milind Narvekar Demands Helipad On Atal Setu After Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos; Urges Emergency Arrangements For Mid-Sea Rescue

Police seized 28 grams of smack from his possession, valued at around ₹5.60 lakh.

According to Karera police station in-charge Vinod Chhavayi, the accused is a resident of Gwalior district.

A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

FP Photo

Read Also
MP News: 2 Wanted Criminals Held With ₹1.5 Crore Md Drugs In Mandsaur
article-image

MD drugs worth ₹1.5 cr seized in Mandsaur

Police arrested two wanted criminals in Mandsaur on Monday and seized MD drugs and other illegal items worth more than ₹1.5 crore.

The action was taken under the supervision of CSP Jitendra Singh Bhaskar and Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore.

The accused have been identified as Gulsher Khan Pathan, a resident of Delavji village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, and Nandkishore alias Nandu from Rajakhedi in Mandsaur.

Police said both are habitual offenders. Gulsher Khan is wanted in several cases, while Nandkishore had been absconding since 2024 after jumping parole in a murder case registered at Bhavgarh police station.

Read Also
MP News: Drug Seizures, Clandestine Labs Unveil Illicit Drug Trade Network In Susner
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri
MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri
MP News: Fake Sadhus Accused Of Hypnotising Residents, Cheat Head Constable’s Wife Of ₹7.5k In...
MP News: Fake Sadhus Accused Of Hypnotising Residents, Cheat Head Constable’s Wife Of ₹7.5k In...
MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR...
MP News: BJP Leader Publicly Assaults Woman With Stick In Sidhi; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Demands FIR...
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested
MP News: Serial Thief Arrested For Stationery Shop Theft In Chhatarpur
MP News: Serial Thief Arrested For Stationery Shop Theft In Chhatarpur