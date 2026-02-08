MP News: Drug Peddler Arrested With 28 Grams Of Smack Worth ₹5.60 Lakh In Shivpuri | File Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A drug peddler smuggling 28 grams of smack was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred under Karera police station area.

The accused youth was involved in smack trafficking from Sillapur Chouraha on the highway in Shivpuri district.

The accused was caught while attempting to sell the narcotic substance.

Police seized 28 grams of smack from his possession, valued at around ₹5.60 lakh.

According to Karera police station in-charge Vinod Chhavayi, the accused is a resident of Gwalior district.

A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

FP Photo

MD drugs worth ₹1.5 cr seized in Mandsaur

Police arrested two wanted criminals in Mandsaur on Monday and seized MD drugs and other illegal items worth more than ₹1.5 crore.

The action was taken under the supervision of CSP Jitendra Singh Bhaskar and Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore.

The accused have been identified as Gulsher Khan Pathan, a resident of Delavji village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, and Nandkishore alias Nandu from Rajakhedi in Mandsaur.

Police said both are habitual offenders. Gulsher Khan is wanted in several cases, while Nandkishore had been absconding since 2024 after jumping parole in a murder case registered at Bhavgarh police station.