MP News: Drug Seizures, Clandestine Labs Unveil Illicit Drug Trade Network In Susner

Bhopal News: MD Drugs Racket Busted, 2 Arrested | Representative Image

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Located on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Susner has been in the news over the past few months due to drug seizures worth crores of rupees and multiple clandestine laboratories being busted—triggering alarm over the illicit drug trade in the town.

The recent drug seizures have reportedly exposed a deep-rooted narcotics network operating under the cover of farms, nurseries and remote settlements.

Investigations reveal that traffickers are no longer just transporting drugs from outside but are actively manufacturing MD (methamphetamine), smack and ganja within the region.

Joint operations by Rajasthan Police, Indore-Ujjain Police, and the Narcotics Department have led to several arrests, yet local Susner police have been accused of negligence despite years of ongoing illegal activity.

The drug network has spread across Susner, Agar district, and nearby villages, severely impacting the youth. Local residents allege that late-night suspicious movements are common and mall-time peddlers operate openly while major kingpins remain untouched.

A major breakthrough came when Rajasthan Police seized 320.720 kg of the chemical 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone, capable of producing MD worth Rs 50 crore. Five accused, including Agar resident Jai Narayan alias Mammu, were arrested, and a drug factory in Machalpur, Rajgarh, was dismantled.

Earlier, on January 8, Indore Narcotics arrested two Susner residents with 35.80 grams of MD. On January 10, Central Bureau of Narcotics raided a nursery in Amla and seized drugs and machinery worth Rs 10 crore.

Locally, Susner police arrested two men with 20.60 grams of smack on January 17, but critics call this a token action.

Agar Malwa SP Vinod Kumar Singh stated that police act on every tip-off and have conducted multiple operations in the district, including Susner.