 Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda

Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda

Devda praised the exhibition, calling it “an excellent platform that provides new directions to dal mill owners and traders.” He observed that the display of technologically advanced machines from countries like Taiwan, Canada, and England was commendable. During the visit, he interacted with industrialists and office bearers of the association

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has stated that issues concerning the maximum GST and mandi tax levied on pulses in the state will be taken up at the upcoming Central GST Council meeting.

He assured that discussions will also be held with all pulse industry owners and traders of Madhya Pradesh regarding these matters. Devda urged the office bearers of the All India Dal Mill Association to submit their demands in writing for formal consideration.

Read Also
Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover...
article-image

He made these remarks while addressing the three-day Green Ex exhibition organized by the All India Dal Mill Association on Saturday. National President of the association Suresh Agarwal, former Mayor Krishnamurari Moghe, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

Devda praised the exhibition, calling it “an excellent platform that provides new directions to dal mill owners and traders.” He observed that the display of technologically advanced machines from countries like Taiwan, Canada, and England was commendable. During the visit, he interacted with industrialists and office bearers of the association, gaining detailed insights about the machinery and operations.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Dongri Police Seize Banned Narcotic Injections Worth ₹1.22 Lakh In Zakaria Masjid Street Raid; 32-Year-Old Man Arrested
Mumbai Crime: Dongri Police Seize Banned Narcotic Injections Worth ₹1.22 Lakh In Zakaria Masjid Street Raid; 32-Year-Old Man Arrested
Indian Railways’ New Freight Reforms Boost Bulk Cement Movement In Tank Containers
Indian Railways’ New Freight Reforms Boost Bulk Cement Movement In Tank Containers
IRCTC Launches 10-Day ‘Divine East Temple Tour’ Covering Varanasi, Puri, Gangasagar And Deoghar By Bharat Gaurav Train
IRCTC Launches 10-Day ‘Divine East Temple Tour’ Covering Varanasi, Puri, Gangasagar And Deoghar By Bharat Gaurav Train
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win Over USA
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win Over USA

Suresh Agarwal, President of the Pulse Mill Association, highlighted that this international event showcases state-of-the-art machines from countries including England, China, Canada, Taiwan, Turkey, and Spain, with prices ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 crore. Entrepreneurs and traders from across India, including Madhya Pradesh, participated, making it a significant national-level gathering for the pulse milling industry.

Former Mayor Moghe also addressed the program, emphasizing the importance of such exhibitions for promoting modern technology adoption in local industries. Devda reiterated that the concerns related to GST and mandi taxes would be formally presented before the Central Council, and further consultations with traders would be undertaken to resolve issues affecting the pulse sector.

The exhibition, combining international technology exposure with policy discussions, aims to strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s pulse industry while ensuring a collaborative approach between the government and business stakeholders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa
MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa
Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda
Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda
MP News: Drug Seizures, Clandestine Labs Unveil Illicit Drug Trade Network In Susner
MP News: Drug Seizures, Clandestine Labs Unveil Illicit Drug Trade Network In Susner
MP News: Budget 2026 Lays Foundation For Viksit Bharat 2047, Says BJP MP
MP News: Budget 2026 Lays Foundation For Viksit Bharat 2047, Says BJP MP
Bhopal News: ‘Children Should Be Trained To Recognise Cancer Symptoms
Bhopal News: ‘Children Should Be Trained To Recognise Cancer Symptoms