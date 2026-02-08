Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has stated that issues concerning the maximum GST and mandi tax levied on pulses in the state will be taken up at the upcoming Central GST Council meeting.

He assured that discussions will also be held with all pulse industry owners and traders of Madhya Pradesh regarding these matters. Devda urged the office bearers of the All India Dal Mill Association to submit their demands in writing for formal consideration.

He made these remarks while addressing the three-day Green Ex exhibition organized by the All India Dal Mill Association on Saturday. National President of the association Suresh Agarwal, former Mayor Krishnamurari Moghe, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

Devda praised the exhibition, calling it “an excellent platform that provides new directions to dal mill owners and traders.” He observed that the display of technologically advanced machines from countries like Taiwan, Canada, and England was commendable. During the visit, he interacted with industrialists and office bearers of the association, gaining detailed insights about the machinery and operations.

Suresh Agarwal, President of the Pulse Mill Association, highlighted that this international event showcases state-of-the-art machines from countries including England, China, Canada, Taiwan, Turkey, and Spain, with prices ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 crore. Entrepreneurs and traders from across India, including Madhya Pradesh, participated, making it a significant national-level gathering for the pulse milling industry.

Former Mayor Moghe also addressed the program, emphasizing the importance of such exhibitions for promoting modern technology adoption in local industries. Devda reiterated that the concerns related to GST and mandi taxes would be formally presented before the Central Council, and further consultations with traders would be undertaken to resolve issues affecting the pulse sector.

The exhibition, combining international technology exposure with policy discussions, aims to strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s pulse industry while ensuring a collaborative approach between the government and business stakeholders.