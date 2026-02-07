 MP News: Budget 2026 Lays Foundation For Viksit Bharat 2047, Says BJP MP
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Budget Lays Foundation For Viksit Bharat 2047, Says BJP MP | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar described the Union Budget 2026-27 as a visionary document that will lay the foundation for “Viksit Bharat 2047.” 

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the BJP leader said that the Budget reflects the welfare of every section of society while strengthening the goals of a self-reliant and developed India.

Gurjar highlighted that the government has reduced healthcare costs by cutting duties on medicines, making 17 life-saving cancer drugs either duty-free or subject to minimal customs duty. He added that Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for strengthening AYUSH centers at the district level to ensure quality healthcare. 

For women’s empowerment, the Union Budget proposes a hostel in every district and aims to train 1.5 lakh care service providers and 1 lakh healthcare professionals to enhance employment opportunities. He also termed the Budget highly beneficial for farmers.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Chaitanya Kashyap emphasised the Union Budget’s focus on economic growth, skill development and employment. He said provisions have been made for tourism guide training in collaboration with IIMs, sports development through Khelo India, and a Rs 10,000-crore MSME Growth Fund. The government will also expand the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

Kashyap stated that unlike earlier Budgets which focused on price control, the current Budget serves as a long-term roadmap for the next 25 years towards 2047. 

He highlighted initiatives such as the formation of an Education-to-Employment Committee and the establishment of AVGC labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges. Investments in semiconductors, industrial corridors, MSMEs, and new technologies are expected to boost high-tech industries in Madhya Pradesh.

