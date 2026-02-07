Bhopal News: ‘Children Should Be Trained To Recognise Cancer Symptoms | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children should be trained to recognise initial key symptoms of cancer so that they can play a crucial role in identifying warning signs early in their families.

According to Dr OP Singh, former professor of oncology at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, this approach could help the government tackle rising cancer trend. Free Press spoke to Dr Singh on various issues related to cancer. Excerpts:

How should initial symptoms of cancer be identified for early diagnosis?

Children should be trained and explained about cancer symptoms in schools so that they can focus on spotting them within their families. Key warning signs include unexplained weight loss, extreme fatigue, persistent fever, new or changing moles, unusual bleeding or bruising, and solid lumps or thickening under the skin.

Frequent fever or heavy night sweats are often associated with lymphomas or leukemia. Other signs may include constipation, diarrhoea, or pain and blood during urination. Currently, at Arogya Mandir, the government is arranging cancer testing by trained paramedical staff.

What about facilities for cancer treatment in government hospitals?

Many government medical colleges do not have onco-surgeons. They mostly provide radiation and chemotherapy services. In Madhya Pradesh, around 70,000 new cancer patients are reported annually.

Ideally, 70 radiation machines are needed as one machine can treat 1,000 patients, but currently only about 20 are available in medical colleges.

Several colleges still lack advanced equipment such as Linear Accelerators (LINAC) and brachytherapy units. Cobalt radiation therapy is available only in a few colleges, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

What is the current trend of cancer in the state?

Oral cancer is on the rise among men, while breast cancer is increasing among women. In rural areas, cervical cancer remains a major concern. Women with multiple sexual partners are significantly more likely to develop cervical cancer, often due to persistent high-risk HPV infections.

A past incident highlights the risk: in January 2018, 13 men in a Gorakhpur village tested positive for HIV after sexually exploiting a widow who had approached them for a ration card.

Cancer patients, especially women, often lose confidence. How can this be addressed?

It is the responsibility of doctors to boost patients’ confidence. Changes in physical appearance, limitations in daily functioning, and the stigma of the disease can significantly affect a woman’s self-esteem.

The period of diagnosis and treatment is critical, as patients may experience concerns about the spread of cancer, uncertainty about the future, anxiety, depression, anger, frustration, pain, altered self-image, fear of losing femininity, and decreased self-confidence.

There is a shortage of doctors for cancer treatment. What is the reason?

In the medical field, there are two categories: healthcare and Medicare. Healthcare focuses on public health tasks like maintaining hygiene, sanitation, and clean water, so doctors are often engaged in these activities rather than focusing on diagnosis and treatment.

Doctors should dedicate themselves entirely to Medicare, while other tasks could be handled by paramedical staff. The private sector is a major player in healthcare delivery, and several programs aim to leverage private expertise for public healthcare services.