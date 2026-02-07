MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa | Representative Image

Suwarsa (Madhya Pradesh): In a daylight theft, miscreants stole approximately 850 grams of silver jewellery within seconds on Saturday afternoon in Suwasra.

According to police, complainant Gopal Singh, a resident of Ghacheli village, had come to the shop of jeweller Hemant Soni to sell his silver ornaments.

After valuation, the jeweller quoted a price of Rs 1.30 lakh, but Gopal Singh said he would sell later as he needed to retrieve other bangles from another place.

He placed the silver-filled bag on his motorcycle outside the shop. Moments later, realising he had left his key inside, he went back to the shop to collect it. Within a few seconds, the bag disappeared from his motorcycle.

Gopal Singh immediately filed a complaint at Suwasra police station. Around 4:30 pm, SDOP Sitamau reached the spot and examined nearby CCTV footage, but no clear visuals of the thief were found as most cameras were focused only on shop counters.

Locals said such thefts are not new in Suwasra, citing previous incidents where bags containing valuables were stolen in broad daylight, yet the culprits were never caught.

The station in-charge stated that the estimated value of the stolen silver ranges between Rs 1 to 2 lakh. Police registered a case and are investigating further, though no arrests have been made so far.