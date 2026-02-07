 MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa

MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa

Gopal Singh immediately filed a complaint at the Suwasra police station. Around 4:30 pm, SDOP Sitamau reached the spot and examined nearby CCTV footage, but no clear visuals of the thief were found, as most cameras were focused only on shop counters. Locals said such thefts are not new in Suwasra, citing previous incidents where bags containing valuables were stolen in broad daylight

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa | Representative Image

Suwarsa (Madhya Pradesh): In a daylight theft, miscreants stole approximately 850 grams of silver jewellery within seconds on Saturday afternoon in Suwasra.

According to police, complainant Gopal Singh, a resident of Ghacheli village, had come to the shop of jeweller Hemant Soni to sell his silver ornaments.

Read Also
Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla
article-image

After valuation, the jeweller quoted a price of Rs 1.30 lakh, but Gopal Singh said he would sell later as he needed to retrieve other bangles from another place.

He placed the silver-filled bag on his motorcycle outside the shop. Moments later, realising he had left his key inside, he went back to the shop to collect it. Within a few seconds, the bag disappeared from his motorcycle.

FPJ Shorts
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win Over USA
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's 84 Rescues India From Collapse As Bowlers Secure 29-Run Win Over USA
Western Railway Honours 92 Officials With Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar At 70th Railway Week Celebration In Mumbai
Western Railway Honours 92 Officials With Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar At 70th Railway Week Celebration In Mumbai
Western Railway Appoints Senior IRPS Officer Saharsh Bajpai As New Principal Chief Personnel Officer
Western Railway Appoints Senior IRPS Officer Saharsh Bajpai As New Principal Chief Personnel Officer
Union Budget 2026–27 Allocates Record ₹2.93 Lakh Crore Capex To Railways, Unveils 7 High-Speed Corridors & New Freight Line
Union Budget 2026–27 Allocates Record ₹2.93 Lakh Crore Capex To Railways, Unveils 7 High-Speed Corridors & New Freight Line

Gopal Singh immediately filed a complaint at Suwasra police station. Around 4:30 pm, SDOP Sitamau reached the spot and examined nearby CCTV footage, but no clear visuals of the thief were found as most cameras were focused only on shop counters.

Locals said such thefts are not new in Suwasra, citing previous incidents where bags containing valuables were stolen in broad daylight, yet the culprits were never caught.

The station in-charge stated that the estimated value of the stolen silver ranges between Rs 1 to 2 lakh. Police registered a case and are investigating further, though no arrests have been made so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa
MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa
Indore News: Sudden Braking Sends Man Falling From Moving City Bus
Indore News: Sudden Braking Sends Man Falling From Moving City Bus
MP News: Drug Seizures, Clandestine Labs Unveil Illicit Drug Trade Network In Susner
MP News: Drug Seizures, Clandestine Labs Unveil Illicit Drug Trade Network In Susner
MP News: Budget 2026 Lays Foundation For Viksit Bharat 2047, Says BJP MP
MP News: Budget 2026 Lays Foundation For Viksit Bharat 2047, Says BJP MP
Bhopal News: ‘Children Should Be Trained To Recognise Cancer Symptoms
Bhopal News: ‘Children Should Be Trained To Recognise Cancer Symptoms