Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gourav Rohilla, Deputy Drug Controller of the Central Drug Department, has stated that it is time for the pharmaceutical units to upgrade themselves. As companies upgrade, they can take their businesses to a higher level. He assured that the department would provide all necessary support.

Rohilla said this while addressing the inaugural session of a three-day Indore Pharma Lab and Chemical Expo that commenced at the Brilliant Convention Center from Thursday. Special guest were Dharmendra Bigonia, licensing authority of the Madhya Pradesh Drug Department. JP Mulchandani, president of the Basic Drug Dealers Association, Paresh Chawla and Dr. Darshan Kataria were also the distinguished guests of the programme.

On this occasion, Mulchandani, said that the city has become a major hub for the pharmaceutical sector, where significant business is conducted both domestically and internationally by domestic, general medicine, and export-oriented units. Under government policies and regulations, all factories now need to upgrade their companies to meet government norms.

Companies that upgrade themselves according to the new rules will certainly benefit in the future. From drug quality to documentation, whether it's the domestic market, the generic market or the export market, drug manufacturers will benefit from these regulations.

On this occasion, a large number of representatives from the pharma sector were present, including Sudhir Bora, Ajay Dasundi, Anil Sabarwal, Dr Subhash Rizwani, Anil Sanghvi, Himanshu Shah, Abhijeet Motiwale, Nirmal Bagri, Kamal Bilala, Pritesh Jain, Kulbir Singh Khalsa, Manish Dawani, Manish Shah, Anil Chimnani, Sonu Rajdev, and Vijay Mulchandani.