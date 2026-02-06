 Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla

Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla

Gourav Rohilla, Deputy Drug Controller, urged pharmaceutical units to upgrade operations to comply with new regulations, assuring departmental support. He spoke at the inaugural session of the three-day Indore Pharma Lab & Chemical Expo at the Brilliant Convention Center. The event saw participation from numerous industry representatives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gourav Rohilla, Deputy Drug Controller of the Central Drug Department, has stated that it is time for the pharmaceutical units to upgrade themselves. As companies upgrade, they can take their businesses to a higher level. He assured that the department would provide all necessary support.

Rohilla said this while addressing the inaugural session of a three-day Indore Pharma Lab and Chemical Expo that commenced at the Brilliant Convention Center from Thursday. Special guest were Dharmendra Bigonia, licensing authority of the Madhya Pradesh Drug Department. JP Mulchandani, president of the Basic Drug Dealers Association, Paresh Chawla and Dr. Darshan Kataria were also the distinguished guests of the programme.

On this occasion, Mulchandani, said that the city has become a major hub for the pharmaceutical sector, where significant business is conducted both domestically and internationally by domestic, general medicine, and export-oriented units. Under government policies and regulations, all factories now need to upgrade their companies to meet government norms.

Companies that upgrade themselves according to the new rules will certainly benefit in the future. From drug quality to documentation, whether it's the domestic market, the generic market or the export market, drug manufacturers will benefit from these regulations.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Civic Alert: BMC Orders Citywide Inspection Of Garbage Compactors After Unsafe Vehicles Found In Dharavi
Mumbai Civic Alert: BMC Orders Citywide Inspection Of Garbage Compactors After Unsafe Vehicles Found In Dharavi
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Linked To ₹2.65 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Linked To ₹2.65 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Mulund Woman Duped Of ₹17.73 Lakh In Online Matrimonial Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Mulund Woman Duped Of ₹17.73 Lakh In Online Matrimonial Scam; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks
Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid After Woman Dies Saving Children From Bee Attack In...
article-image

On this occasion, a large number of representatives from the pharma sector were present, including Sudhir Bora, Ajay Dasundi, Anil Sabarwal, Dr Subhash Rizwani, Anil Sanghvi, Himanshu Shah, Abhijeet Motiwale, Nirmal Bagri, Kamal Bilala, Pritesh Jain, Kulbir Singh Khalsa, Manish Dawani, Manish Shah, Anil Chimnani, Sonu Rajdev, and Vijay Mulchandani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session
Indore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session
Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla
Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla
Indore News: IMC Invites NGOs To Operate Dog Shelter Homes; 20 Locations Across City Identified
Indore News: IMC Invites NGOs To Operate Dog Shelter Homes; 20 Locations Across City Identified
MP News: Pickup Vehicle Carrying Bovine Bones Seized In Jhabua, Driver Detained
MP News: Pickup Vehicle Carrying Bovine Bones Seized In Jhabua, Driver Detained
Indore News: State Government To Recommend Setting Up GST Appellate Tribunal Bench In City
Indore News: State Government To Recommend Setting Up GST Appellate Tribunal Bench In City