 MP News: 2 Wanted Criminals Held With ₹1.5 Crore Md Drugs In Mandsaur
Police said both the accused are habitual offenders. Gulsher Khan is wanted in connection with multiple cases, while Nandkishore alias Nandu had been absconding since 2024 while he was on parole in a murder case registered with Bhavgarh Police Station. According to police, he is booked under sections 302 and 201 of the BNS for the murder of a woman named Rekha Nayak.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two wanted criminals, including a murder accused out on parole, and seized MD drugs and other contraband worth over Rs 1.5 crore on Monday in Mandsaur.

According to police, the operation was carried out under the guidance of CSP Jitendra Singh Bhaskar and city Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore.

The accused were identified as Gulsher Khan Pathan of Delavji village in Pratapgarh district, Rajasthan and Nandkishore alias Nandu, of Rajakhedi in Mandsaur.

According to police, he is booked under sections 302 and 201 of the BNS for the murder of a woman named Rekha Nayak.

Police received a tip-off that Gulsher Khan was coming to Mandsaur to supply MD drugs on Sunday. Acting swiftly, the Kotwali police intercepted and arrested both accused following due legal procedure.

During the search, police recovered 1.5 kg of MD drugs worth approximately Rs 1.50 crore in the international market, poppy husk worth Rs 7,000 and two motorcycles used in the crime.

A case was registered under sections 8/15, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Both the accused have been taken on police remand for further interrogation.

