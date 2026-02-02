MP News: Supreme Court Verdict Undermines Judicial Process; Jabalpur Victim’s Father After Bail To 3 Accused

Supreme Court | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing both “surprise and sadness” over the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to three of the accused in the high-profile Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, the family of Ashwini Kosta, who was killed in the accident, said the verdict undermines the judicial process and might lead to evidence tampering.

A software engineer from Jabalpur, Ashwini was among the two victims who were killed after being run over after the speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor youth, rammed into their motorcycle in May 2024.

The three men who were granted bail on Monday are accused of swapping blood samples to hide alcohol consumption following the accident.

Ashwini’s father, Suresh Kosta, voiced his fear that the judgment could lead to intimidation and evidence tampering.

“I expected the SC to maintain a strict stance held by the lower courts…These individuals manipulated the entire hospital system with money. Giving them bail undermines the judicial process,” said Suresh.

Ashwini’s family has urged police to monitor the movements and communications of the accused to prevent them from influencing the investigation. Suresh questioned why passengers in the vehicle involved in the accident haven’t faced more stringent charges.

He also demanded that minors over 15 involved in heinous crimes be tried as adults.

He also criticized the culture of “spoiled children” being gifted luxury cars by wealthy parents, contrasting it with his own disciplined upbringing of Ashwini. “This case should have set an example to restore fear of the law,” he added, citing Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s concerns over India’s high accident rates.