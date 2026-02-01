 Bhopal News: Six-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down By Speeding Car
A six-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding car under Itkhedi police station limits on Saturday night. The incident occurred as she was returning home on foot with her father after a clinic visit. The driver took her to hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have registered a case and are probing the accident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Six-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down By Speeding Car | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl was hit by a speeding car under Itkhedi police station on Saturday night. The car driver rushed the injured girl to the hospital himself where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, resident of Parewa Kheda village, Iqbal Ali’s daughter Asiya was suffering from viral fever for the past some days. On Saturday night, Iqbal took her to a private clinic located on the highway near the village. The doctor prescribed medicines and the father daughter duo was returning home on foot.

It is reported that suddenly Asiya left her father’s hand and tried crossiing the road herself. Before her father could catch her hand again, she was hit by a speeding car and fell on the road.

