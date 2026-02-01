Bhopal News: Six-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down By Speeding Car | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl was hit by a speeding car under Itkhedi police station on Saturday night. The car driver rushed the injured girl to the hospital himself where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, resident of Parewa Kheda village, Iqbal Ali’s daughter Asiya was suffering from viral fever for the past some days. On Saturday night, Iqbal took her to a private clinic located on the highway near the village. The doctor prescribed medicines and the father daughter duo was returning home on foot.

It is reported that suddenly Asiya left her father’s hand and tried crossiing the road herself. Before her father could catch her hand again, she was hit by a speeding car and fell on the road.

The car driver stopped the car and took the injured girl to the hospital where she was declared her dead on arrival. Itkhedi police said the car driver was being identified and the speed of the car at the time of the mishap will be assessed.