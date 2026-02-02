MP News: Hindu Groups Warns Against Damage To Madhopuri Temple Due To Road Construction In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Sarva Hindu Samaj on Monday submitted a memorandum to a representative of the Collector demanding that the historic Shri Madhopuri Balaji Temple be shielded against potential damage due to ongoing flyover and four-lane road construction on Mhow Road.

The organisation urged that the road widening project should not be extended towards the temple premises.

According to the memorandum, the existing flyover from Neemuch bus stand toward Mhow is a two-lane one and is being converted into a four-lane highway. The group said that the construction over the past two days on the north side of the temple indicates that nearly 10 to 15 feet of the temple land could be affected.

The temple is already situated about eight feet below road level and the constriction might increase the risk of damage to the temple.

The community said that any damage would deeply hurt religious sentiments. They requested that the road be constructed in the opposite direction, where vacant land is available and assured full cooperation to protect the temple.

Constructed over 200 years ago, the Madhopuri Balaji Temple complex houses temples of Lord Shiva, Mata Santoshi, Lord Ganesha and Sai Baba.