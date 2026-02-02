Indore Budget Reactions: Housewives & Working Women Seek Relief From Inflation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Union Budget 2026 was unveiled, reactions poured in from women across households and workplaces. Housewives welcomed job-creating infrastructure but sought relief on groceries and LPG, while working women praised ease of taxation yet demanded fair wages, workplace equality, and stronger grassroots employment schemes to cushion everyday inflation pressures for families struggling to balance monthly budgets and rising living costs.

Rekha Lokhre, housewife

“The Union Budget 2026 prioritises infrastructure and technology over populist measures, signalling a long-term growth vision. With Rs 12.2 lakh crore allocated to investment and a strong push for rail–road connectivity, the budget is expected to accelerate economic momentum. Relief for common citizens comes through cheaper cancer medicines and solar panels, reducing health and power costs. While the middle class did not receive major tax concessions, the budget represents a balanced and forward-looking step toward a developed India.

Pallavi Vyas, managing director of Shanta Farms

“Union Budget 2026 offers a citizen-centric and forward-looking roadmap amid global uncertainties. Enhanced infrastructure spending will create strong multiplier effects, while targeted tax incentives for primary cooperatives—particularly in cattle feed supply—and relief on inter-cooperative dividends will strengthen dairy and animal husbandry ecosystems. Initiatives such as Bharat VISTAR, agri-AI integration, and support for high-value crops underscore a technology-driven approach to agriculture. Together, these measures reinforce rural livelihoods, innovation, and the collective journey towards a resilient, inclusive Viksit Bharat.

Dr Shifa Goyal

“India's Union Budget 2026-27 emphasises manufacturing revival, infrastructure boost with Rs 12.2 lakh crore capex and fiscal discipline targeting 4.3% deficit. Key thrusts include MSME support via Rs 10,000 crore fund, tax relief like reduced TCS on overseas tours and education to 2%, service sector hubs for medical tourism, and energy security via CCUS scheme. It projects 7% GDP growth, prioritising Viksit Bharat through reforms and inclusion.”

Ritu Kasliwal, housewife

“Union Budget 2026 balances family and national priorities. She appreciated the focus on infrastructure and manufacturing for jobs and income stability, saying it will create better opportunities for children. However, she felt the middle class deserved more direct relief for household budgets. But overall called it sensible and balanced.”

Ekta Baveja, economics teacher

“Union budget 2026- 27 seems good for citizens of India as it boosts infrastructure spending, creates jobs and supports business, which can improve everyday life and opportunities. Tax relief measures like easier filing and lower TCS on travel help many families save more. Simplifying the tax system and pushing growth aims to strengthen the economy overall. It supports MSMEs with funds and liquidity. Continued fiscal discipline with a lower deficit target and reforms for ease of doing business are also key positives.”

Shakuntala Dholi, Vama Club founder

“The Union Budget rightly focuses on women’s development, but urged the Centre to ensure greater workplace equality. She argued that fairer policies would help more women enter jobs and launch startups in various sectors.”

Dr Hemlata Patidar

“The Union Budget is acceptable, but stressed that the Finance Minister should give more attention to the private sector and grassroots-level projects so that people at the ground level also receive better employment opportunities and economic support.”

Kamini Sankat Swamy, housewife

“The budget is positive, but private institutions must eliminate gender pay gaps and discrimination. Women should form self-help groups with training to make women more self-reliant and enable them to start their enterprises.”

Pooja Ameriya, housewife

“The Budget is good and will create new opportunities for women entrepreneurs. She welcomed the reduction in cancer drug prices, saying it will ease patients’ expenses, and appreciated tax relief that will benefit households and businesses.”

Yogita Jauhri, educationist

“This budget feels like a missed opportunity for Indian families. Easier tax filing and cheaper foreign travel help few, while grocery, LPG and school costs keep rising. Tax slabs and Section 80C limits remain unchanged, squeezing take-home pay. Infrastructure promises jobs later, but households are struggling; they are paying EMIs.”