 MP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation

MP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation

Consequently, the government may cut some expenses in the upcoming budget. Now, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav may hold a meeting with the officers of the finance department to discuss the upcoming state budget. In the next five years, MP will get its share of central taxes according to the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Budget has upset the MP’s budget estimation. The state budget session is beginning on February 16.

The state’s share of the central taxes has been cut after the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

The state used to get 7.85% of the central taxes, which has been reduced to 7.34%.

Read Also
Indore News: 28-Year-Old Man Killed As Car’s Bonnet Divides Into Two Parts After Hitting Parked...
article-image

As a result, the state is likely to get 1,12,133 crore from the central taxes instead of Rs 1,19,811 crore for 2026-27.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Major Leap Shows Abhira Struggling To Fulfill Mukti's Dream
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Major Leap Shows Abhira Struggling To Fulfill Mukti's Dream
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring with PM In Magazine Cover
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring with PM In Magazine Cover
Sportvot x FPJ: ISF Amateur MMA Fight Night Thrills Crowd In Mumbai
Sportvot x FPJ: ISF Amateur MMA Fight Night Thrills Crowd In Mumbai
Heart-Melting! Japanese Volleyball Player Slides Head-Down Across Court To Apologise After Serve Hits Young Girl; Watch Viral VIDEO
Heart-Melting! Japanese Volleyball Player Slides Head-Down Across Court To Apologise After Serve Hits Young Girl; Watch Viral VIDEO

In the next financial year, the state will get Rs 7,678 crore less than what it used to get from the central government.

Since the state has been deprived of such a huge amount of central taxes, the government’s budget estimation has also been changed.

In 2025-26, a budget worth 4.21 lakh crore was presented. It was expected that the size of the budget would be increased to Rs 4.85 lakh crore. Now, the amount may be reduced.

Consequently, the government may cut some expenses in the upcoming budget.

Now, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav may hold a meeting with the officers of the finance department to discuss the upcoming state budget.

In the next five years, MP will get its share of central taxes according to the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

Until now, the amount was increased every year. According to sources, the state will get Rs 45,000 crore less in the central taxes in the coming five years.

This year, the state government is preparing a rolling budget on the basis of three years.

The state is making its budget on the basis of its share of central taxes in the coming three years.

The Union Budget has paid attention to the central schemes. Most of the central schemes will be run with the help of the centre and the state’s share of funds.

The state government, too, has to make provisions for its share of funds for running the central schemes.

Now, the state government has to focus more on providing funds for the central schemes than its own programmes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation
MP News: Union Budget Upsets State Budget Estimation
Bhopal Power Cut February 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Old Minal, Chanakyapuri, Durgesh Vihar,...
Bhopal Power Cut February 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Old Minal, Chanakyapuri, Durgesh Vihar,...
MP News: Gwalior Businessman Duped Of ₹1.41 Crore By Woman Posing As Foreigner; Cyber Probe...
MP News: Gwalior Businessman Duped Of ₹1.41 Crore By Woman Posing As Foreigner; Cyber Probe...
MP News: Sitasharan May Be Made Chief Whip, VS To Do Appointments On Lok Sabha Pattern
MP News: Sitasharan May Be Made Chief Whip, VS To Do Appointments On Lok Sabha Pattern
MP News: Family Assaulted On MEMU Train Between Ratlam & Ujjain; Police Resort To Lathi Charge
MP News: Family Assaulted On MEMU Train Between Ratlam & Ujjain; Police Resort To Lathi Charge