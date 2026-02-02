 MP News: HUDCO, Madhya Pradesh Transco Discuss Transmission Infra and Growth Strategies In Jabalpur
Updated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A high-level delegation from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), led by Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshrestha, visited MP Power Transmission Company’s (MP Transco) headquarters at Shakti Bhawan to review state-wide transmission infrastructure and future growth strategies.

During the meeting, senior officials, including MP Transco MD Sunil Tiwari and CFO Mukul Mehrotra, discussed the progress of projects funded by HUDCO. During the meeting, the key focus areas discussed included strengthening the state’s transmission grid and expanding substations, integrating renewable energy sources to meet future electricity demands, implementation of tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) and open access arrangements to ensure quality projects at low costs.

MP Transco and the HUDCO also agreed for continued financial support for power transmission and infrastructure projects in the future. During the meeting, a review was conducted of the utilization and progress of financial assistance received from HUDCO. 

Sunil Tiwari briefed the committee on the company’s roadmap for high-quality, timely infrastructure delivery. The CFO provided updates on the company’s financial health and future debt requirements.

HUDCO chairman Kulshrestha commended MP Transco for its technical efficiency and assured continued financial support for upcoming power and infrastructure projects. The visit also included Regional Head Tripti Mishra Dixit.

