e-Paper Get App
Bhopal Power Cut February 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Old Minal, Chanakyapuri, Durgesh Vihar, Crime Branch, & More. Check Full List

Several areas of Bhopal will face a power cut on January 29, 2026, due to planned maintenance and development work. Electricity supply will remain affected in different colonies between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. The outage is for conductor stringing, replacement, and line maintenance work. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut February 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Old Minal, Chanakyapuri, Durgesh Vihar, Crime Branch, & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on February 1, 2026, due to planned maintenance and development work.

Area: H. L. Passey Eng., Star Global Automotive Pvt. Ltd., R. M. J. Motors Bpl, Surjeet Automobile Bpl, M. G. M. Ind., D. B. Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Bpl, Perfect Paper Product Bpl, And Srd Steel Pvt. Ltd.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

article-image

Area: Old Minal , Shopping Mall, , Durgesh Vihar, Jk Road Etc.

Time: 09:00 to 14:00

Reason: safety purposes due to the replacement of the conductor by MPPTCL.

Area: Minal, Geet Ganesh, Aaditya Parishar, Durgesh Vihar, Nainagiri, Chhatrasal, Narela Shankari Village, Balaji Nagar, Chankya Puri, Shravan Kanta Petrol Pump, Raj Samrat Colony, Etc

Time: 09:00 to 14:00

Reason: safety purpos due to the replacement of the conductor by MPPTCL

Area: Police Wireless, Crime Branch, Sahayadri, Csd Colony, 25 Battalion, 48 Quarters, Police Radio Colony, 96 Line, 66 Line, 64 Line, New Police Quarters, Matsya Mahasangh, Prempura, Sayaji Hotel, Van Vihar

Time: 10:30 to 14:30

Reason: Metro construction work.

Area: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Police Radio New Qtr(Grp), Naya Gaon, Nav Grah Mandir, Gautam Nagar, Akriti Garden, Karunadham Ashram, Manisha Hospital, Jain Tower, Nehrunagar Shed, Iifm Jhuggi

Time: 10:30 to 14:30

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Akrity Green Neev, Ibd Royal,Shiva Angan.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

