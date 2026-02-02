Indore News: Rapido Rider Rapes 17-Year-Old, Booked Under POCSO | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Rapido bike rider was booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, as reported on Monday.

The matter was reported by Raoji Bazar police. The case has been registered under rape charges and provisions of the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the minor had booked a Rapido bike on Sunday to go shopping and asked the rider to drop her at Rajwada.

Rapido biker took victim to another location

During the ride, she told the rider she wanted to purchase clothes. The accused allegedly told her that cheap clothes were available in the Pardeshipura area and took her there.

The girl alleged that the rider took her to his room in Pardeshipura and raped her. She said the accused later dropped her near Shani Temple in the Raoji Bazar area at around 9 pm and fled.

Victim uses ChatGPT to contact police

The minor reportedly sat near the temple for some time. Instead of calling her family, she used ChatGPT to find the contact numbers of the women’s police station and Childline and then informed the police.

A police station is located about 200 metres from the spot, but the girl said she was not aware of it.

Raoji Bazar police later brought the minor to the police station and informed her family.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that during questioning by senior officers in the presence of women police personnel, the minor reiterated her allegations.

Police found that the Rapido ride request on her mobile phone had been cancelled. Police have expressed doubts over some aspects of the incident and said further investigation is underway.

Considering the age of the victim, police have registered the case under serious sections. The accused is currently unidentified, and efforts are being made to trace him.