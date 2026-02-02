 MP News: Retired Army Officer Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet After Collision In Gwalior -- Video
A retired Army officer was dragged nearly 500 metres on the bonnet of a car by two youths after a collision late at night near DD Nagar intersection in Gwalior. The accused later threw him onto the road and fled. Police have registered a case and are identifying the suspects using video footage and the vehicle’s registration number.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A retired Army personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about 500 metres following a minor vehicle collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday night.

The incident occurred late at night near the DD Nagar intersection. A 16-second video of the incident has surfaced.

Check out the video:

According to the police, the retired army officer has been identified as Kalyan Kishore Kant Sharma, a resident of Ganesh Colony, Adityapuram. He was returning home with his brother-in-law, Awadhesh Sharma, from the direction of Prestige College.

Near a hotel, their car collided with another car (MP 07 ZL-8545). After the collision, two young men from the other car got out and started verbally abusing them. When the retired officer and his brother-in-law protested, the miscreants allegedly assaulted them.

When a mob started gathering, the accused tried to flee in their car. In an attempt to stop them, the retired officer stood in front of the car. Instead of stopping, the accused hit him with the car, causing him to be thrown onto the bonnet. The accused then drove for about 500 meters with him clinging to the bonnet.

After some distance, they suddenly applied the brakes, causing the retired officer to fall onto the road, and the accused fled the scene. After the incident, the victim immediately informed the police and later that morning, filed a complaint at the Maharajpura police station.

The Maharajpura police have registered a case based on the report of the injured officer and his brother-in-law. Police say that the accused are being identified based on the video that surfaced after the assault, and a search is underway using the car's license plate number.

