 Madhya Pradesh February 2, 2026, Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Rising Temperatures Fade Off Chill; Rain Alert Issued For 25 Districts
Cloudy weather continues across Madhya Pradesh with a rise in both day and night temperatures, while the IMD has issued a rain alert for 25 districts from Gwalior to the Vindhya region. Thunderstorms, lightning and fog are likely at isolated places, as successive western disturbances are expected to bring rainfall over the next few days across the state soon ahead.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather prevails in several districts across the state along with a rise in both day and night temperatures.

On Monday, the Meteorological Department issued a rain alert for 25 districts from Gwalior to the Vindhya region.

According to IMD, isolated places in the Rajgarh, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, and Sheopur districts are expected to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate fog are likely at isolated places in Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, and Panna.

Thunderstorms and lightning with dense fog are likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari. Moderate fog is likely at isolated places in the Katni, Damoh, Sagar, and Maihar districts in the next 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Neemuch and Mandsaur witnessed heavy storms and hailstorms, while light to moderate rain was recorded in several districts, including Gwalior, Dhar, Morena, and Ujjain.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius in day temperature, which was 29.6 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 3.0 degrees Celsius in night temperature, which was 15 degrees Celsius. Bhopal’s day temperature was 3 degrees above normal, while the night temperature was 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Indore recorded a rise of 2.9 degrees Celsius in day temperature (29.3 degrees Celsius), while it recorded night temperature at 15.2 degrees Celsius. Indore’s day temperature was 1.7 degrees above normal, while the night temperature was 4.0 degrees above normal.

Rajgarh, Khajuraho, and Nowgaon recorded temperatures below 10 degrees. Khajuraho recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Rajgarh recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius. Nowgong recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius.

In the past 24 hours, Morena recorded 17.0 mm of rainfall, and Porasa recorded 15.0 mm. Seondha recorded 14.0 mm, Agar 11.0 mm, Ambah 6.0 mm, Gautampura 3.8 mm, Kailaras 3.0 mm, Depalpur 2.8 mm, and Ghatigaon 2.2 mm of rainfall.

Two western disturbances in quick succession on February 2 and February 5 will bring rainfall in Madhya Pradesh.

