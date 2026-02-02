Indore News: CMHO Issues Notice For Cancellation Of Registration To CARE CHL Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CARE CHL, one of Indore’s major private hospitals, has finally been served a notice for cancellation of registration by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) following serious violations of healthcare norms.

CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani has issued the notice to the hospital management after complaints surfaced regarding illegal construction work being carried out while patients were admitted, causing discomfort and risk to their health.

According to the notice, complaints were received about unauthorised construction and encroachment within the hospital premises. The hospital management was asked to submit an explanation in this regard. On December 19, the management sought 15 days’ time to respond; however, no reply has been submitted till date. Despite this, construction work has reportedly continued unabated.

The CMHO stated that carrying out construction activities during the hospitalization of patients is against medical norms and poses a direct threat to patient safety. The notice describes such actions as playing with patients’ lives and clearly violating healthcare regulations.

The notice has been termed a final warning. It states that if orders continue to be ignored and construction work is not stopped during patient admission, strict action will be taken under provisions of the Hospital Registration Act, including cancellation of registration, for which the hospital management will be solely responsible.

The hospital has allegedly been repeatedly flouting government rules and directives over the past month. The management has already received three notices within a single month for illegally charging patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Notices were also issued after attempts were made to collect money through the Red Cross Society.