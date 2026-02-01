 Union Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rajesh Chauhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rajesh Chauhan

Union Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rajesh Chauhan

Despite India’s growing economic strength and complex security challenges, defence spending remains inadequate for operational needs. The article argues for bold reforms—relocating cantonments, monetising high-value land, strengthening soldier welfare, pensions and insurance, and investing strategically in infrastructure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rajesh Chauhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India has presented its latest Union Budget at a time when the country stands at a four-trillion-dollar economy and is steadily moving towards the five-trillion-dollar milestone.

Despite this economic strength, and despite facing security challenges on what is often described as 2.5 fronts and more, India’s defence spending remains at around 1.9 per cent of GDP. After accounting for multiple heads and sub-heads, barely one per cent effectively reaches the Armed Forces, falling well short of genuine operational needs.

The global contrast is striking. US President Donald Trump has openly pressed NATO nations to raise defence expenditure to five per cent of GDP. While India’s government is undoubtedly making efforts within fiscal constraints, the scale of threats demands far greater urgency, imagination, and long-term strategic thinking.

One area requiring serious re-evaluation is the concept of cantonments. During colonial rule, the British developed cantonments far from civilian settlements. Over time, roads were opened, civilian encroachments multiplied, and strategic isolation disappeared. Today, many cantonments sit amid dense populations, creating vulnerabilities. The Pathankot terror attack was a grim reminder of these risks.

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG Round 3 Back On Track With Revised Schedule; Check Details
NEET PG Round 3 Back On Track With Revised Schedule; Check Details
Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India On Feb 15 - VIDEO
Pakistan Unveils ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Official Jersey Minutes After Boycotting Clash Against India On Feb 15 - VIDEO
Human Skull Found In Sealed Water Tank Of 30-Year-Old In Vasai
Human Skull Found In Sealed Water Tank Of 30-Year-Old In Vasai
Senior Citizens Left Behind In Union Budget 2026–27 Announcements
Senior Citizens Left Behind In Union Budget 2026–27 Announcements

Developing new cantonments in tactically important but undeveloped areas, far from civilian habitation, would greatly enhance security. Interestingly, the idea of selling and relocating existing cantonments was floated three to four decades ago. Reviving it now makes both strategic and financial sense. Enormous sums are currently spent repairing dilapidated colonial-era structures. Selling high-value cantonment land and assets could generate substantial resources.

With these funds, modern cantonments meeting all tactical and administrative requirements could be developed at a fraction of the recovered value. The surplus could be invested in government bonds and securities, safe instruments free from equity market risks. Returns from such investments could create a dedicated pension corpus for “Agniveers,” ensuring lifetime support. Additional infrastructure—roads, railways, airstrips, airports, and seaports—can be built using green, eco-friendly technologies, with quality of execution, not lowest bids, determining contracts.

Beyond infrastructure and budgets lies a deeper question: what motivates young Indians to volunteer for the Armed Forces? It is not merely employment, but service to the nation, honour, pride, “izzat,” and “iqbal.” Yet dignity must be matched with financial security. Soldiers should not be trained primarily for future corporate absorption when respectable pay, pensions, and status can help them live with heads held high.

Insurance cover should be raised to at least ₹2 crore, and gratuity to ₹1 crore. When cricketers receive hefty rewards for victories, soldiers who risk their lives for national security deserve no less. Those who scaled Tiger Hill and Tololing during the Kargil War under direct enemy fire earned more than gratitude; they earned lasting material recognition.

Widows and orphans of fallen soldiers deserve sustained care, not token shawls, garlands, or photo opportunities. The Armed Forces remain India’s ultimate and most reliable “AYE-team,” standing firm when crises strike and others fail. Such a life of dedication and sacrifice demands enduring respect, financial security, and unwavering national commitment.

That commitment must be reflected clearly, consistently, and courageously in every national budget.

The author is a Kargil and Wangdung Yoddha. He is also one of the few National Professors of India, and has been nominated and included by top biographers of the world as amongst top 100 scientists of the world, and top 100 Health Professionals of the world for over a decade and more. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026: AYUSH, Ayurveda Get Major Push To Go Global
Union Budget 2026: AYUSH, Ayurveda Get Major Push To Go Global
Union Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel...
Union Budget 2026: New Budget, Old Questions for the Armed Forces, Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel...
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large
MP News: State To Lose ₹25,000 Crore In Five Years, Claims Experts
MP News: State To Lose ₹25,000 Crore In Five Years, Claims Experts
Union Budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban...
Union Budget 2026: Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities Set For Major Boost From Union Budget; Big-Ticket Urban...