 MP News: Farmers Stare At Crop Loss As Rain, Hailstorm Pound Neemuch
Heavy rain, strong winds and hailstorms hit Neemuch district, damaging standing Rabi crops just ahead of harvest. Several villages reported crop loss, while a hoarding collapsed on a four-lane road, briefly disrupting traffic. Though no casualties were reported, farmers are anxious as authorities are yet to assess damage and more rain is forecast.

Updated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
FP News Service

Neemuch

Neemuch witnessed a sudden change in the weather on Saturday, as heavy rain, strong winds and hailstorms affected several areas in the district and wreaked havoc on standing crops. 

As per reports, Neemuch city experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, especially near the Bhatkheda intersection and the Bhatkheda four-lane area. 

During the storm, a large hoarding installed near a Rajasthani dhaba on the four-lane road collapsed due to strong winds. No loss of life or injuries were reported till the filing of this report. The collapsed hoarding affected traffic movement briefly.

In Jeeran tehsil’s Palsoda village, rain and hailstorm lasted for nearly 15 minutes, damaging standing crops. According to farmers, Rabi crops are almost ready for harvest, making them highly vulnerable to hail damage. 

Similar conditions were reported from Banswara village, where labourers working in a field rushed to safety due to the sudden hailstorm and rain.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Chaldu, Harkiyakhal, Bhatkheda and Palsoda villages. Chaldu village experienced strong winds along with rain, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature. 

As per reports, authorities are yet to review the damage done to the standing crops.

The meteorological department has predicted cloudy conditions and the possibility of light to moderate rainfall over the next few hours, which may further impact crops.

