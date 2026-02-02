 Indore News: 28-Year-Old Man Killed As Car’s Bonnet Divides Into Two Parts After Hitting Parked Dumper
A 28-year-old man was killed after his speeding car crashed into a stationary dumper on Indore’s Bypass Road early Sunday. The impact split the car’s front end, killing the driver instantly. Police said the victim was trying to overtake another truck when he failed to notice the parked dumper near a petrol pump.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was killed after his speeding car crashed into a stationary dumper on the Bypass Road early on Sunday morning. The impact was so severe that the car was virtually torn apart, leaving the driver dead on the spot.

According to the Kanadia police, the deceased was identified as Abhishek Soni, a resident of Bagli in the Dewas district. The accident occurred around 4:00 am near the Sampat petrol pump while Abhishek was heading toward Rau to refuel his vehicle.

Police investigations suggest that the incident occurred when Abhishek attempted to overtake a truck from the left (passenger) side. During the act, he failed to spot a dumper parked on the road and rammed into it at high speed.

Earlier, in a similar incident on the Bypass Road, three youths, including the daughter of the former state home minister, lost their lives after their car also rammed into a stationary dumper parked on the roadside on the Bypass.

