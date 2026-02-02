MP News: Union Budget Wins Strong Approval From Madhya Pradesh Mayors

MP News: State Budget May Be Put Up On February 18 After 'Union Budget 2026' | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament, mayors across districts of Madhya Pradesh reacted with strong optimism, describing the financial roadmap as growth-oriented and supportive of urban development.

The Budget’s emphasis on infrastructure expansion, industrial growth, employment generation and support for urban local bodies was seen as a decisive step toward strengthening municipal governance.

Civic leaders noted that higher capital expenditure, focus on sustainable cities and improved fiscal discipline would directly benefit towns and emerging urban centres. The push for better connectivity, housing sanitation and digital infrastructure was particularly welcomed, as these areas remain central to improving citizens’ quality of life.

Mayors also appreciated the balanced approach towards economic growth and social welfare, stating that it would help cities plan long-term projects with greater confidence.

Overall, the Budget was viewed as pragmatic, forward-looking and aligned with the aspirations of local administrations working at the grassroots level.

Khandwa mayor Amrita Yadav rated the budget a full 5 out of 5, calling it comprehensive and city-friendly.

Chhindwara mayor Vikram Ahake also awarded 5 out of 5, citing strong support for infrastructure and employment.

Morena mayor Sharda Solanki rated it 4 out of 5, appreciating its development focus.

Ratlam mayor Prahlad Patel gave a perfect five, highlighting benefits for urban bodies.

Katni mayor Preeti Suri rated it 4, terming it balanced.

Burhanpur mayor Madhuri Atul Patel marked 5,

Dewas mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal echoed similar sentiment with 5.

Singrauli mayor Rani Agarwali rated it 4, welcoming its long-term vision.