Indore News: Rotary Conference Indradhanush Ends With Messages Of Service And Leadership

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 42nd District Conference of Rotary District 3040, titled “Indradhanush,” concluded on Sunday, leaving behind strong messages of service, leadership, social responsibility, and inspiration.

The final day of the conference featured thought-provoking sessions, motivational addresses, and vibrant cultural performances, making the event memorable for all participants.

On the final day, election-related formalities were conducted under the supervision of COL Election Officer Ashok Tated, following complete transparency and discipline. Nitin Dafaria from Indore was declared elected. One of the key highlights of the event was a captivating cultural dance performance by an international dance group, led by cancer survivor Sanjay Mahajan. The performance conveyed a powerful message of resilience, courage, and a positive outlook towards life.

During the valedictory session, DGND Sukhdev Singh Ghumman was felicitated, during which he assured the audience that he would strive to contribute even more effectively to Rotary’s service initiatives.

The chief speakers on the final day included RSS leader Pradeep Joshi and motivational speaker Jayprakash Kabra. In their inspiring addresses, they emphasized that true success lies not merely in achieving personal goals but in contributing meaningfully to society and the nation. They urged youth and Rotarians to move forward with confidence, discipline, and consistent effort.

Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal also shared her inspiring journey. A native of Ujjain, she spoke about pursuing her dreams despite having no background in the fashion industry. She shared how her childhood experiences and five years of performing the role of Goddess Sita on stage shaped her values, discipline, and self-belief. Nikita expressed her aspiration to become Miss World and bring glory to the country on the global stage through dedication and hard work.

The conference witnessed the presence of several prominent Rotary leaders and dignitaries, including district governor Sushil Malhotra, Ruby Malhotra, Gajendra Narang, Dinesh Mehta (Rotary International president’s representative), PDG Manju Fadke (Pune), Dr Lalit Singh, Rajesh Modi, Brajesh Agrawal, Harsh Mittal, Manoj Chandak, Ghanshyam Singh, Anees Malik, and a large number of Rotarians from across the district. The dignified presence of DGN Mukesh Sahu, DGE Sanskar Kothari, and DGND Sukhdev Singh Ghumman further added to the prestige of the event.