MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh |

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A trader was attacked and robbed of Rs 80,000 by three men on a motorcycle in broad daylight, on Monday in Bandhaniya village of Bagh tehsil.

As per reports, Dilip Badri Lal Rathore, a grain trader from Bagh, was injured with a sharp weapon during the incident.

Rathore regularly travels to Bandhaniya every Monday to buy grain. While he was on his way to the market in his pickup truck, three men on a motorcycle allegedly stopped him about three kilometres before the village.

They allegedly struck him on the shoulder with a sharp weapon and snatched a bag containing Rs 80,000 and took his mobile phone. Before fleeing, the robbers also grabbed the pickup truck’s keys.

An injured Rathore drove himself back to Bagh. His family immediately took him to the hospital, where doctors tended to his injuries. Police reached the hospital and recorded his statement.

SHO Kailash Chouhan said a search was underway to catch the suspects.