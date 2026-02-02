 MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh

MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh

Rathore regularly travels to Bandhaniya every Monday to buy grain. While he was on his way to the market in his pickup truck, three men on a motorcycle allegedly stopped him about three kilometers before the village. They allegedly struck him on the shoulder with a sharp weapon and snatched a bag containing Rs 80,000 and took his mobile phone.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh |

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A trader was attacked and robbed of Rs 80,000 by three men on a motorcycle in broad daylight, on Monday in Bandhaniya village of  Bagh tehsil. 

As per reports, Dilip Badri Lal Rathore, a grain trader from Bagh, was injured with a sharp weapon during the incident.

Rathore regularly travels to Bandhaniya every Monday to buy grain. While he was on his way to the market in his pickup truck, three men on a motorcycle allegedly stopped him about three kilometres before the village. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition;...
article-image

They allegedly struck him on the shoulder with a sharp weapon and snatched a bag containing Rs 80,000 and took his mobile phone. Before fleeing, the robbers also grabbed the pickup truck’s keys.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported
'What Happened To 56-Inch Chest?': Rahul Gandhi's Attack On PM Modi After Uproar In Lok Sabha Over LoP Quoting Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs - VIDEO
'What Happened To 56-Inch Chest?': Rahul Gandhi's Attack On PM Modi After Uproar In Lok Sabha Over LoP Quoting Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs - VIDEO
₹400-Crore Money Heist: Prime Accused Kishor Sawla Surrendered before SIT In Chorla Ghat Case
₹400-Crore Money Heist: Prime Accused Kishor Sawla Surrendered before SIT In Chorla Ghat Case

An injured Rathore drove himself back to Bagh. His family immediately took him to the hospital, where doctors tended to his injuries. Police reached the hospital and recorded his statement.

SHO Kailash Chouhan said a search was underway to catch the suspects.

Read Also
Indore News: Vehicles Towards Airport Allowed Via Navlakha Square & Collectorate-- Special Traffic...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh
MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh
Indore News: Rapido Rider Rapes 17-Year-Old, Booked Under POCSO
Indore News: Rapido Rider Rapes 17-Year-Old, Booked Under POCSO
Indore Water Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Contaminated Water; Death Toll Rises To 32
Indore Water Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Contaminated Water; Death Toll Rises To 32
MP News: Retired Army Officer Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet After Collision In Gwalior -- Video
MP News: Retired Army Officer Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet After Collision In Gwalior -- Video
Madhya Pradesh February 2, 2026, Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Rising Temperatures Fade Off Chill;...
Madhya Pradesh February 2, 2026, Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Rising Temperatures Fade Off Chill;...