Indore News: Vehicles Towards Airport Allowed Via Navlakha Square & Collectorate-- Special Traffic Arrangements For Marathon In City Today

Indore News: Traffic Arrangements For Marathon In City Today | AI generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of the people, the traffic police have made arrangements for the marathon being organised in the city on Sunday.

The marathon will start early in the morning at 5 am. From the start of the marathon until its completion, vehicle movement will be restricted on the marathon routes. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes during this time.

The 21 km marathon route will pass through Nehru Stadium, GPO, Shivaji Vatika, Palasia, Regal Square, District Court area, Mrignayani, Ganesh Cap, Regal Square, Palasia, LIG, Pardesipura, MR-9, Vijay Nagar Square and then return to Nehru Stadium via Palasia, Shivaji Vatika, GPO.

The 10 kilometres race route will be from Nehru Stadium to Palasia, LIG, Pardesipura, White Church and back to Nehru Stadium via the same route.

The 5 kilometres race will start from Rajwada and pass through Regal Square, High Court, Palasia and White Church before ending at Nehru Stadium.

Special diversion arrangements have been made for buses and four-wheelers. Buses coming from Dewas, Khandwa and Khargone towards Sarwate Bus Stand will be diverted through alternative routes such as Radisson Square, Robot Square, Agrasen Square, Navlakha and Chhawni.

Vehicles going towards the airport will be allowed via Navlakha Square and Collectorate. Another route via Vijay Nagar, MR-10 and Super Corridor will also remain open. Traffic police personnel and volunteers will be deployed at key junctions to manage traffic smoothly. Ambulance, fire brigade and other emergency services will continue to operate without interruption.