 Indore News: RTO, Traffic Police Launch Campaign To Spread Road Safety, Traffic Awareness
The Transport Department and traffic police launched a road safety awareness campaign in Indore with a women’s bike rally on Thursday. ARTOs Archana Mishra and Rajesh Gupta led the drive, using creative methods to promote traffic rules. Over 80 women riders participated, spreading messages on helmet use, signals and safe driving. The rally covered Palasia, Rajwada and Nath Mandir routes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Transport Department and the traffic management police launched a campaign to spread road safety and traffic awareness on Thursday. During the drive, a women’s bike rally was organised to deliver awareness messages in an interesting way.

During the programme, assistant regional transport officer Rajesh Gupta sang the popular line “Babu samjho ishare… signal pukare… tham tham tham” to explain the importance of traffic signals and rules to the commuters. His creative approach made the event lively and attracted the attention of participants as well as people on the road.

The women’s bike rally was flagged off jointly by ARTO Archana Mishra and the Traffic police. Archana Mishra said that Traffic Safety Week is currently being observed and this rally was organised with the help of traffic police to make drivers more aware of rules.

DCP Traffic Anand Kaladagi during the campaign said that continuous efforts are being made to improve the traffic system in the city. He added that more than one thousand helmets have already been distributed to vehicle drivers.

More than 80 two-wheeler riders, mostly women, took part in the rally. Important messages about wearing helmets, following traffic signals and safe driving were shared. The rally started from Palasia, passed through Rajwada, and ended near Nath Mandir. Many police personnel, vehicle drivers and members of the Indore Automobile Dealer Association were present during the campaign.

