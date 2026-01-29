Indore News: ₹50 Lakh Bike Rider Fined For Not Wearing Helmet |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police were stunned when they noticed a 1,800cc Tourer motorcycle, valued at over Rs 50 lakh at Palasia Square. Despite the bike's high value, the rider was not wearing a helmet. Police intercepted the vehicle and issued a fine as part of their ongoing campaign against traffic violators.

ACP (Traffic) Hindu Singh Muwel said that the traffic police are conducting intensive drives to ensure safe commutes and penalise traffic violators. On Thursday, the team stopped the Tourer bike (MP09-VL-0022) as the rider was riding it without the helmet. Investigations revealed that the rider was not the owner, but an employee of the owner.

Surprising turn

In a surprising turn of events, DCP (traffic) Anand Kaladgi used the same luxury bike to promote road safety during women's scooty rally organised on Thursday.

Over 2,200 challans at Palasia Square

The city traffic police issued over 2,200 fines for helmet violations on Thursday alone. The heavy police presence at Palasia Square caused visible panic among commuters. Many riders were seen abruptly changing routes or making into side lanes the moment they spotted police barricades to avoid being caught.

Bike with 17 pending challans seized

Subedar Arun Singh caught a motorcycle rider for not wearing a helmet at Vijay Nagar Square. Upon checking the vehicle s digital records, officials discovered that the bike had 17 pending challans for previous traffic violations that had never been paid. The police seized the vehicle and sent it to the police station.