MP News: Jabalpur Resident Foil Theft Attempt, Thrash 2 With Sticks; One Absconding -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An attempted theft was foiled by the alertness of residents in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as they caught and thrashed them late on Wednesday night.

According to information, the accident occurred in Jagdamba Colony under Vijay Nagar police station area in Jabalpur.

Here, three thieves attempted to commit a theft late in the night. This is when the locals noticed them and nabbed them right away. However, out of three, one thief managed to escape.

The two thieves who were caught were then thrashed by the residents with sticks. They also recorded videos of them which have surfaced online.

Watch the video here:

In the video, several residents can be seen hitting the thieves with sticks before the police took them to the police station.

Thieves came with weapons, hid on rooftops

According to police, the thieves had come prepared with tools and weapons to commit theft. Not only this, they reportedly hid on the rooftops of different houses in the colony for nearly three hours.

Alert residents noticed suspicious movement and caught 2 of the thieves. They also informed the police immediately. Locals also thrashed the accused before handing them over to the police.

Due to the alertness of residents and quick police action, a major theft was prevented. Police are searching for the third accused who is on the run.

Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Man arrested for stealing from e-commerce giant

Just two days ago, Jabalpur police cracked a case involving the theft of mobile phones worth ₹7 lakh from an e-commerce giant in Jabalpur.

They arrested Sahil Sahu, an employee of the shop and recovered the stolen phones from his possession.

The accused worked at an e-commerce hub, and the complaint was filed by senior team leader Ritesh Yadav.