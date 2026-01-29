 MP News: Jabalpur Resident Foil Theft Attempt, Thrash 2 With Sticks; One Absconding -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Resident Foil Theft Attempt, Thrash 2 With Sticks; One Absconding -- VIDEO

MP News: Jabalpur Resident Foil Theft Attempt, Thrash 2 With Sticks; One Absconding -- VIDEO

An attempted theft was foiled in Jagdamba Colony, Jabalpur, after alert residents caught two of three thieves late Wednesday night. The accused were thrashed before being handed over to police, while one thief escaped. The suspects had come with tools and weapons and hid on rooftops for hours. Police registered a case and are searching for the absconding accused.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Resident Foil Theft Attempt, Thrash 2 With Sticks; One Absconding -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An attempted theft was foiled by the alertness of residents in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as they caught and thrashed them late on Wednesday night.

According to information, the accident occurred in Jagdamba Colony under Vijay Nagar police station area in Jabalpur. 

Here, three thieves attempted to commit a theft late in the night. This is when the locals noticed them and nabbed them right away. However, out of three, one thief managed to escape. 

The two thieves who were caught were then thrashed by the residents with sticks. They also recorded videos of them which have surfaced online.

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema

Watch the video here:

In the video, several residents can be seen hitting the thieves with sticks before the police took them to the police station. 

Thieves came with weapons, hid on rooftops 

According to police, the thieves had come prepared with tools and weapons to commit theft. Not only this, they reportedly hid on the rooftops of different houses in the colony for nearly three hours.

Alert residents noticed suspicious movement and caught 2 of the thieves. They also informed the police immediately. Locals also thrashed the accused before handing them over to the police.

Due to the alertness of residents and quick police action, a major theft was prevented. Police are searching for the third accused who is on the run. 

Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Read Also
MP News: Greed Behind The Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur
article-image

Man arrested for stealing from e-commerce giant

Just two days ago, Jabalpur police cracked a case involving the theft of mobile phones worth ₹7 lakh from an e-commerce giant in Jabalpur.

They arrested Sahil Sahu, an employee of the shop and recovered the stolen phones from his possession.

The accused worked at an e-commerce hub, and the complaint was filed by senior team leader Ritesh Yadav.

Read Also
MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur Resident Foil Theft Attempt, Thrash 2 With Sticks; One Absconding -- VIDEO
MP News: Jabalpur Resident Foil Theft Attempt, Thrash 2 With Sticks; One Absconding -- VIDEO
MP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two...
MP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two...
Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes...
Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes...
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines--...
Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines--...