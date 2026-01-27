MP News: Greed Behind the Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have cracked a case involving the theft of mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees from a shop in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The police arrested Sahil Sahu, an employee of the shop, and recovered the stolen mobile phones from his possession.

According to the police official, the accused, Sahil Sahu (23 years old), a resident of Sharda Chowk, worked at a hub of an e-commerce company. The complaint was filed by Ritesh Yadav, a senior team leader at Instacart Service Private Limited.

Theft was occurring through customer-canceled orders

The complaint stated that goods canceled by customers were sent from the Jabalpur hub to the main office in Indore. During this process, the company received information via email that fewer parcels were arriving in the shipment bags from the hub.

When the records were checked, it was found that 15 valuable articles, including iPhones, Android mobile phones, and bracelets, worth approximately Rs. 7 lakhs, were missing between July 30, 2025, and January 7, 2026.

Employee caught on CCTV

Following the complaint, police examined the CCTV cameras installed in the shop and the hub. The footage showed employee Sahil Sahu stealing valuable articles from the shipment bags. The accused was working as a hub associate, whose responsibilities included opening the office, unloading shipments, and sending back replacement goods.

Confessed to the theft during questioning

The police took the accused into custody and questioned him, during which he confessed to the theft. Six iPhones and one other mobile phone, worth approximately Rs. 7 lakhs, were recovered from his possession. Based on the accused's information, the police seized all the stolen mobile phones.

The accused revealed that he was planning to steal these expensive mobile phones and sell them in the market at high prices.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 306 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and initiated an investigation.