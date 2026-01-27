 MP News: Greed Behind The Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Greed Behind The Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur

MP News: Greed Behind The Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur

Police in Jabalpur arrested Sahil Sahu, a 23-year-old employee of an e-commerce hub, for stealing mobile phones worth about ₹7 lakh. The theft occurred through customer-canceled orders sent to Indore. CCTV footage exposed him, and police recovered six iPhones and another mobile worth ₹6 lakh. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Greed Behind the Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have cracked a case involving the theft of mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees from a shop in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The police arrested Sahil Sahu, an employee of the shop, and recovered the stolen mobile phones from his possession.

According to the police official, the accused, Sahil Sahu (23 years old), a resident of Sharda Chowk, worked at a hub of an e-commerce company. The complaint was filed by Ritesh Yadav, a senior team leader at Instacart Service Private Limited.

Read Also
MP News: Bhopal Girl Child Rape & Murder Case; High Court Confirms Death Sentence In Jabalpur
article-image

Theft was occurring through customer-canceled orders

FPJ Shorts
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities In India: All You Need To Know
Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities In India: All You Need To Know
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
SSB Head Constable PET/PST 2026 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Here's What Candidates Need To Know
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

The complaint stated that goods canceled by customers were sent from the Jabalpur hub to the main office in Indore. During this process, the company received information via email that fewer parcels were arriving in the shipment bags from the hub.

When the records were checked, it was found that 15 valuable articles, including iPhones, Android mobile phones, and bracelets, worth approximately Rs. 7 lakhs, were missing between July 30, 2025, and January 7, 2026.

Employee caught on CCTV

Following the complaint, police examined the CCTV cameras installed in the shop and the hub. The footage showed employee Sahil Sahu stealing valuable articles from the shipment bags. The accused was working as a hub associate, whose responsibilities included opening the office, unloading shipments, and sending back replacement goods.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Slaughterhouse Controversy Delays BMC’s New Headquarters Move Again
article-image

Confessed to the theft during questioning

The police took the accused into custody and questioned him, during which he confessed to the theft. Six iPhones and one other mobile phone, worth approximately Rs. 7 lakhs, were recovered from his possession. Based on the accused's information, the police seized all the stolen mobile phones.

The accused revealed that he was planning to steal these expensive mobile phones and sell them in the market at high prices.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 306 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and initiated an investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Greed Behind The Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur
MP News: Greed Behind The Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur
MP News: Speeding Car Overturns In Narsinghpur, Four Teens Injured
MP News: Speeding Car Overturns In Narsinghpur, Four Teens Injured
MP News: 40K Bank Employees Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh, Over 7K Branches Shut Over 5-Day Work...
MP News: 40K Bank Employees Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh, Over 7K Branches Shut Over 5-Day Work...
MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur
MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur
Bhopal News: Masked Man Snatches Woman’s ‘Mangalsutra’ Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; CCTV Video...
Bhopal News: Masked Man Snatches Woman’s ‘Mangalsutra’ Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; CCTV Video...