Bhopal News: Slaughterhouse Controversy Delays BMC's New Headquarters Move Again

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited inauguration and shifting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) new headquarters have been delayed once again, this time due to the ongoing slaughterhouse controversy.

After the inauguration of the city’s metro project, preparations were underway for the new civic headquarters. Initially, incomplete construction work stalled the ceremony. January 14 (Makar Sankranti) was later considered an auspicious date, followed by plans for a January 26 inauguration. That plan now appears uncertain.

The situation became complicated after reports of contaminated water surfaced in Indore, prompting similar complaints in Bhopal.

Soon after, the alleged illegal cow slaughter case gained momentum, reaching the level of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

As a result, administrative focus shifted to managing sensitive files and investigations, making even routine record transfers difficult.

This has directly impacted the process of shifting departments to the new building, which has once again come to a halt. Adding to the uncertainty, senior municipal officials have remained silent on a revised inauguration date.

BMC officials said that all construction work on the new headquarters has been completed.