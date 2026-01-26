 MP News: After Being Scolded Over Studies, Class 12 Student Found Severed On Railway Tracks In Singrauli; Suicide Suspected
The body of a Class 12 student was found cut into two pieces on railway tracks near Bargawan station on Monday. The deceased, identified as Sunny Gaur Baiswar of Manihari village, allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by his father over studies. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a 12th-grade student was found severed into two pieces on the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Monday. Police suspect suicide.

The incident occurred near Bargawan railway station. The deceased identifed as Sunny Gaur Baiswar, a resident of Manihari village was a school student. The police's preliminary investigation revealed that Sunny had been scolded by his father regarding his studies, which had upset him.

According to family members, after being scolded, Sunny left home and went directly to Bargawan railway station. It is suspected that he committed suicide by lying down on the railway tracks in front of a goods train. He was struck by a passing goods train, and his body was severed in two at the torso, resulting in his death on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and railway authorities arrived at the scene. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Bargawan police station in-charge, Mohammad Sameer, stated that prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation.

Further details are awaited.

15-year-old hangs self after scoldings from father

Earlier a 15-year-old girl from Jabalpur reportedly committed suicide after her father scolded her for taking Rs 500 from her mother without permission. Later that night, she hanged herself. Barela police have registered the cases and are investigating the incidents.

