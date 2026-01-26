 Republic Day 2026: Congress State President Jitu Patwari Hoists Tricolour At Indore's Gandhi Bhavan, Attacks BJP Govt Over ‘Money-Based’ Collector Postings
Congress state president Jitu Patwari hoisted the tricolour at Gandhi Bhavan, Indore, drawing a large crowd of party workers. He attacked the BJP government, alleging collector postings were being done through money. Patwari cited administrative failures, rising inequality and warned officials against tampering with voter lists, cautioning of FIRs and jail.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari Jitu Patwari hoisted the tricolor flag at Gandhi Bhavan in Indore.

A large number of Congress workers showed up on the occasion. After the flag hoisting, Patwari launched a sharp attack on the BJP government and the state administration, alleging corruption and administrative failure.

Patwari primarily strongly critisised Chief Secretary Anurag Jain's recent statement. He said that at a collectors' conference, CS Anurag Jain had stated that "no collector works without taking money." Based on this, Patwari alleged that collector postings in Madhya Pradesh are being done through monetary transactions.

“This is why collectors are working as servants and agents of the BJP. The state is facing a constitutional crisis,” he said. He questioned the government's failures, citing several recent incidents in the state.

No Minister Resigned

Patwari raised serious questions about the government over recent incidents, stating that despite the rat incident at MY Hospital, and 28 deaths occurred in Bhagirathpura the government is not taking any stern action.

Patwari said, "The rat incident at MY Hospital, and 28 deaths occurred in Bhagirathpura. Minister Vijay Shah is making baseless statements about the army, but no one has resigned. Due to contaminated water, children fell ill in Mhow. Not even a glass of clean water is being provided."

On economic inequality, Patwari said 20 percent of the population owns 80 percent of the country’s wealth, adding that Madhya Pradesh has seen the highest negative news in the last two years.

Caution Advised on SIR

Regarding the Special Investigation Report (SIR), Patwari appealed to the workers to remain vigilant. He said, "All Congress workers are keeping a close watch on the SIR. Attention is being paid to the voter list of every booth. If any election officer or BLO adds an illegal name or removes a valid name, there are provisions for filing an FIR.

"There is also a provision for a one-year jail sentence. The Congress is warning everyone not to do any such thing, otherwise, the BLOs are certain to end up behind bars." He added.

