Indore News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Hoists National Flag At Nehru Stadium On 77th Rapublic Day; H Heavy Security Deployed Across City

Indore News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Hoisted The National Flag At Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda hoisted the national flag at the Nehru Stadium in Indore on the occasion of 77th Republic Day.

The ceremony featured parades and cultural events showcasing the state government's schemes, programmes, and achievements. The parade was led by Assistant Police Commissioner Kundan Mandloi.

The parade included several platoons from RAPTC, various battalions of the Special Armed Force, District Police (men and women), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Red Cross, SPC, and Srijan Dal. Officers, employees, and organizations who have performed outstanding work will also be honoured at the ceremony.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda says, “On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens of the country. Today, I got the opportunity to be present in Indore on the occasion of Republic Day…” pic.twitter.com/YGtGTPw2Va — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

Earlier, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh and Collector Shivam Verma visited Nehru Stadium to review the preparations. They instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements are in accordance with the dignity and security standards of the national festival. Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Additional Police Commissioners Amit Singh and RK Singh, Additional Collectors Pawar Navjeevan Vijay, Roshan Rai, Rinkesh Vaishya, and other officials from various departments were also present.

Various platoons practiced their march past to the tunes of the band, while rehearsals were also held for the cultural programs to be presented by school children.

High Alert in the City for Republic Day; Intensive Searches at Malls and Hotels

Security arrangements have been tightened in Indore city in view of Republic Day. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Dog Squad, along with local police station staff, conducted an intensive search operation at major malls, hotels, and lodges in the city.

The team thoroughly inspected shops, parking areas, and parked vehicles in Central Mall and other commercial complexes. DCP Zone-3 Rajesh Vyas and ACP Tushar Singh were present at the spot and monitored the entire operation.

Police officials said that similar intensive checks will continue at all public places in the city to prevent any untoward incidents during Republic Day. Police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or objects to the police immediately.