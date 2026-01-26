Republic Day 2026: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Hoists Tricolour In Hometown Ujjain, Speaks On Development, Farmer Welfare & More-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hoisted the national flag at the Republic Day ceremony in his hometown Ujjain on Monday.

The ceremony was held at Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain.

The flag hoisting took place at around 8:30 am in the presence of senior officials, public representatives, students, and a large number of citizens.

The Chief Minister was welcomed at the venue, after which the national anthem Jana Gana Mana was played, filling the ground with patriotic spirit.

After the flag hoisting, CM Mohan Yadav participated in the parade inspection. He stood in an open jeep and inspected the parade as per tradition.

During the inspection, he kept waving to the people gathered at the ground. The audience responded with applause and cheers, showing their enthusiasm and respect.

Watch the video below :

2026 dedicated to 'Kisan Kalyan'

Later, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering. He began his speech with “Jai Shri Mahakal” and extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Republic Day. In his address, he spoke about the progress and development of Madhya Pradesh and said the state is moving forward with a clear vision for growth.

Yadav thanked the government's efforts towards the welfare of the poor, youth, and women. He spoke about several schemes and initiatives aimed at improving education, employment, healthcare, and living conditions across the state. He said the government is working to ensure benefits reach every section of society.

Talking about agriculture, the Chief Minister mentions about the year 2026 will be celebrated as “Kisan Kalyan Varsh.”

He recalled that in 2023, the agriculture budget was only around ₹600 crore, which has now increased to more than ₹27,000 crore by 2025. He added that this increase has helped create a strong model of agricultural development in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav mentioned that more than five lakh cows are being taken care of in cow shelters across the state. He further said that Madhya Pradesh is moving towards self-reliance, with increasing participation from the private sector.

A large number of people were present at the ceremony, making the Republic Day celebration grand, disciplined, and memorable.