MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Attends Anand Utsav Raahgiri 2026 In Ujjain; Rides Bullock Cart, Performs Staff Spinning, Honors Farmers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav attended the Anand Utsav Raahgiri 2026 in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday morning. Thousands of people gathered at the event to promote better health.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by CM Mohan Yadav, marking the beginning of a morning filled with fitness activities and social awareness.

The bands of Madhya Pradesh Police, Border Security Forces (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) presented a joint performance during the event.

Adding colour to the people's enthusiasm, a parade was held at the Raahgiri event. To further celebrate our country's culture and traditions, CM Yadav took a bullock cart ride. The bullock-cart drive symbolised our connection with rural areas and farmers.

People of all age groups, including children, youth, and elder men and women, actively participated in the event. Everyone was immersed in the same spirit.

The presence of citizens above 50 years of age along with young children highlighted the growing acceptance of Raahgiri as a healthy and inclusive community movement.

Cultural groups welcomed CM Mohan Yadav with music, dance performances and a drum show. Yadav, too, participated with the children by beating traditional drums. During the roadshow, Yadav performed staff spinning, highlighting the importance of fitness.

During the event, CM Mohan Yadav visited the stage set up by the traffic police and distributed gifts to the children. He also distributed helmets to common citizens riding two-wheelers to give a bold message of road safety and prevent road accidents.

At the conclusion of the event, the Chief Minister honoured the farmers with shawls and coconuts and addressed the gathering, saying that the Simhastha festival will be organized in 2028, and it will be an opportunity to showcase the enthusiasm, excitement, and Indian cultural heritage to the world. Efforts will be made to highlight the Indian Sanatan tradition on the world stage with a new identity.

While addressing the crowd, CM said, "This Raahgiri is dedicated to the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands like a rock for the protection of the interests of farmers at the international level, and we are also continuously working with all our farmer brothers to play our part in this. Today we are delighted to honour the farmers, who, as true sons of our motherland, are contributing to the progress of our country."