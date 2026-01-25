 MP News: Two Men Catcall School-Going Girls In Narsinghpur, Shouting ‘Maal-Maal’; Police Release Satirical Makeover Apology Video—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Two Men Catcall School-Going Girls In Narsinghpur, Shouting ‘Maal-Maal’; Police Release Satirical Makeover Apology Video—VIDEO

MP News: Two Men Catcall School-Going Girls In Narsinghpur, Shouting ‘Maal-Maal’; Police Release Satirical Makeover Apology Video—VIDEO

Two young men in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, were caught verbally harassing women at a bus stand, shouting slang like “maal-maal.” Madhya Pradesh Police detained them and released a satirical video showing the men after a humorous braided-hairstyle makeover, aiming to raise awareness and deter public harassment. The video has gone viral with over 237,000 views.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Men Catcall School-Going Girls In Narsinghpur, Shouting ‘Maal-Maal’; Police Release Satirical Makeover Apology Video—VIDEO |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men were detained in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur for verbally harassing and eve-teasing women at a bus stand by shouting slang phrases, including “maal-maal.”

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, where both the accused can be seen entering the bus stand premises on their motorbike in search of women to eve-tease.

When initially they could not spot any women to harass, one of them expressed disappointment, saying, "Yaha to koi maal hi nahi hai" (There are no girls here)

The harassment escalated when they saw a school-going girl; one of the men reportedly said, “Humko bhi pata lo” (Try dating me). Additionally, things got worse when two minors in their school uniform were passing by the accused; the youth driving the motorbike allegedly catcalled one of the girls, asking, “Ye maal kaisi hai,” referring to her.

FPJ Shorts
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice Suryakant Ceremony
'State Protocol Not Politics': Sanjay Nirupam Defends Eknath Shinde-Pawar Presence At Chief Justice Suryakant Ceremony

Makeover with braided hair

In response to the viral video, Madhya Pradesh police detained both the accused and released an apology video of them after a satirical makeover. Both the accused were apologising with a braided hairstyle.

The apology video, which garnered 237,000+ views on X (formerly Twitter), depicts the humorous transformation of the accused and raises cautionary awareness about harassment in public spaces.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team And Bhopal Municipal Corporation Officials Check Meat At...
article-image

Netizens react

While many praised the police's initiative to highlight the circumstances of misconduct in public spaces, many termed the approach creative, and few hailed the satirical makeover, including the braided hairstyle. On the other hand, advocates of civil liberties condemned the police's approach by questioning the fairness of public shaming.

The public shaming tactic used by the cops here aims to create cautionary examples by making social media a tool of law enforcement.

Read Also
MP News: 'Main Atmahatya Karunga' Youth Drinks Petrol At Bhind Collectorate Over Cow Slaughter...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Two Men Catcall School-Going Girls In Narsinghpur, Shouting ‘Maal-Maal’; Police Release...
MP News: Two Men Catcall School-Going Girls In Narsinghpur, Shouting ‘Maal-Maal’; Police Release...
Madhya Pradesh January 25 2026, Weather Update: Intense Winter Chill Makes A Comeback In State As...
Madhya Pradesh January 25 2026, Weather Update: Intense Winter Chill Makes A Comeback In State As...
Bhopal News: Burglars Pose As Delivery Boys To Steal Bikes, 500 Kg Metal Caps; Three Held With...
Bhopal News: Burglars Pose As Delivery Boys To Steal Bikes, 500 Kg Metal Caps; Three Held With...
MP News: Fine Of ₹20 Lakh Imposed On Coal Trader In Satna
MP News: Fine Of ₹20 Lakh Imposed On Coal Trader In Satna
Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Dame Fortune Holds Key, Into Lap Of Religion, Ego Clash & More
Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Dame Fortune Holds Key, Into Lap Of Religion, Ego Clash & More