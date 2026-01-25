 MP News: Fine Of ₹20 Lakh Imposed On Coal Trader In Satna
MP News: Fine Of ₹20 Lakh Imposed On Coal Trader In Satna

MP News: Fine Of ₹20 Lakh Imposed On Coal Trader In Satna

Nayab Tehsildar Birendra Singh got information about it and raided the place with a team from the Bela police station on November 12. During the raid, the team found 800 tonnes of coal and a Poclain machine. The team members confiscated the machine and sealed the place where coal was stored. When the district mine office came to know of the incident, the officials began to probe the case.

Updated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
MP News: Fine Of ₹20 Lakh Imposed On Coal Trader In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The district mining officer imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on a coal trader for illegal storage.

The mining department issued notices to the trader, Shubham Pandey, for illegally storing coal. Pandey deposited the money.

The case pertains to Ruhiya village in Rampur Baghelan Tehsil, where coal was illegally stored.

MP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line
Nayab Tehsildar Birendra Singh got information about it and raided the place with a team from the Bela police station on November 12.

During the raid, the team found 800 tonnes of coal and a Poclain machine. The team members confiscated the machine and sealed the place where coal was stored.

When the district mine office came to know of the incident, the officials began to probe the case.

The inquiry team collected the samples of coal to check its quality and sent it to the laboratory in Jabalpur for testing. Afterwards, the mining department verified the stock and found that 800 tonnes of coal had been stocked, sources said. The mining department imposed a fine on the trader on the basis of the stock.

