 MP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line

MP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line

A constable posted at Chhindwara Police Line died by suicide after shooting himself during duty hours. The deceased, Shishir Singh Rajput, a resident of Jabalpur, was talking on the phone before the incident. Appointed in 2013 on compassionate grounds, police are investigating the reasons behind the suicide.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable died on the spot after shooting himself during duty hours at the Chhindwara Police Line in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The shocking incident took place while the constable was posted on active duty, creating panic among police personnel present at the police line.

The deceased has been identified as Shishir Singh Rajput. He was originally from the Ghamapur area of Jabalpur district.

According to police officials, he used his service weapon to shoot himself. The sound of the gunshot alerted other staff members, who rushed to the spot and informed senior officers.

FPJ Shorts
'Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case Exposes Failure Of School Administration, State To Protect Children': Shiv Sena-UBT's Mouthpiece Saamana
'Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case Exposes Failure Of School Administration, State To Protect Children': Shiv Sena-UBT's Mouthpiece Saamana
Black Magic Or Negligence? 12 Bikes Skid Within Minutes, 20 Injured On Road In UP's Amroha: Netizens Spark Outrage
Black Magic Or Negligence? 12 Bikes Skid Within Minutes, 20 Injured On Road In UP's Amroha: Netizens Spark Outrage
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video

Sources said that Shishir Singh Rajput was talking to someone on the phone shortly before the incident. It is not yet clear who he was speaking to or what the conversation was about.

Police are checking his call records and speaking to people close to him to understand the situation that led to the extreme step.

Read Also
MP News: ‘Main Khud Scindia Ji Se Milne Jaunga’ Physically Challenged Man Protest Over Two-Year...
article-image

Shishir Singh Rajput had joined the police department in 2013. He was given a compassionate appointment after the death of his father.

Such appointments are meant to provide financial support to families after the loss of their main earning member. He had been serving in the police force for over a decade.

Senior police officials reached the police line soon after the incident and started a detailed inquiry.

Read Also
MP News: Fire Destroys Raw Pipe Material Worth Crores Of Rupees In Industrial Area Of Chhindwara
article-image

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. A case has been registered, and all aspects of the matter are being investigated.

Police officers said that the reason behind the suicide is still unknown. They are trying to find out whether the incident was linked to personal problems, mental stress, or any work-related issue.

Statements of colleagues who were present at the time are being recorded.

Officials said that support will be extended to the family of the deceased, and necessary steps will be taken after the investigation is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line
MP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line
Madhya Pradesh January 24 2026, Weather Update: Expect A Warmer Republic Day As Intense Is Cold Off...
Madhya Pradesh January 24 2026, Weather Update: Expect A Warmer Republic Day As Intense Is Cold Off...
MP News: Fire Destroys Raw Pipe Material Worth Crores Of Rupees In Industrial Area Of Chhindwara
MP News: Fire Destroys Raw Pipe Material Worth Crores Of Rupees In Industrial Area Of Chhindwara
MP News: Transfer List Of IPS Officer May Be Issued After Republic Day
MP News: Transfer List Of IPS Officer May Be Issued After Republic Day
Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve
Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve