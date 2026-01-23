 MP News: ‘Main Khud Scindia Ji Se Milne Jaunga’ Physically Challenged Man Protest Over Two-Year Delay In Tricycle At Shivpuri Public Hearing-- VIDEO
MP News: 'Main Khud Scindia Ji Se Milne Jaunga' Physically Challenged Man Protest Over Two-Year Delay In Tricycle At Shivpuri Public Hearing-- VIDEO

A physically challenged man, Ashfaq Khan, protested at a public hearing in Shivpuri over a two-year delay in receiving a battery-operated tricycle. A video shows him shouting, refusing to leave, and saying he will personally approach Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He also expressed concern about his survival, stating he needs to work and earn money but lacks proper support.

Friday, January 23, 2026
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A physically challenged man protested during a public hearing after losing patience over a two-year delay in getting a battery-operated tricycle in Shivpuri on Friday.

As soon as he entered the public hearing hall, he accused officials, including the Collector, of ignoring his repeated requests and delaying help despite several assurances.

The public hearing turned tense when Ashfaq Khan, who is disabled in both legs, raised strong objections against the district administration.

A video has surfaced in which the physically challenged man can be seen shouting repeatedly, saying, “Main nahi jaunga, mujhe do saal se latka rahe hain, main khud Scindia ji ke paas jaunga” (I will not go, they have been delaying my case for two years, I will personally go to Scindia ji).

He can also be heard in the video expressing concern about his survival, saying that he needs to work and earn money to live, and that without proper support, it has become difficult for him to manage his daily life.

Watch the video below :

Ashfaq Khan said that for the past two years he has been visiting public hearings, the Social Justice Department, and other government offices to seek a battery-operated tricycle.

However, he claimed that officials only gave verbal assurances and no concrete support. He alleged that he was told the tricycle would be provided in 2026, but even after the year began, he has not received it.

As the situation escalated, staff members escorted him out of the public hearing hall.

Outside, he continued to express his anger and appealed to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for intervention. He said that although he is poor and holds a BPL card, his case is not being heard.

The physically challenged man also accused Shivpuri Collector Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary of negligence and demanded action against him. He said that due to administrative delay, he spent the entire year 2025 making repeated trips to government offices, which increased his financial burden as he had to depend on autos for travel.

Responding to the allegations, the Social Justice Department clarified that Ashfaq Khan’s application has already been approved. Officials said he will be provided a battery-operated tricycle on October 7, 2026.

They also stated that the Collector had offered him a regular tricycle as a temporary arrangement, but the applicant refused and insisted on a battery-operated one.

Ashfaq Khan said that doctors have clearly recommended a battery-operated tricycle for him. He added that he is completely disabled in both legs, cannot walk, and is unable to earn a livelihood.

Despite his condition, he alleged that the required assistive device has still not been provided.

