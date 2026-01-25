 Bhopal News: Burglars Pose As Delivery Boys To Steal Bikes, 500 Kg Metal Caps; Three Held With Stolen Goods Worth ₹4.5 Lakh
The case came to light on January 21, when complainant Prashant Tiwari reported the theft of metal caps weighing around 500 kg from a temporary storeroom near a school on the Suramya campus area. During the investigation, police examined footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras, which helped to identify and nab the suspects.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Burglars Posed As Delivery Boys For Reconnaissance; Three Held With Stolen Goods | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police on Saturday arrested three burglars who allegedly carried out reconnaissance while working as delivery boys and later committed thefts. Police claimed cracking four cases of vehicle thefts and burglary following their arrest while recovering stolen goods worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Mahesh Lilhare said the arrested men were working with delivery platforms. While on delivery duty, they would survey deserted localities and target vulnerable spots. All three are reportedly addicted to drugs and committed crimes to fund expensive habits.

article-image

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing three motorcycles from Piplani and Habibganj areas. Accused have multiple criminal cases registered against them across different police stations in Bhopal.

FPJ Shorts
